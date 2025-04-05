Live
Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur
Maxwell and Stoinis
PBKS have gone into this game with only four frontline bowlers, which means Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will have to bowl at least four overs between them.
They've got two of those overs out of the way now, Maxwell bowling the sixth and Stoinis the eighth. RR only managed six off Maxwell's first over, with the offspinner denying both batters width for most part, and only seven off Stoinis' first, with the big medium-pacer bowling his slower cutters into the pitch and not giving the batters either width or pace to use, for most part. Just two fours off those 12 balls.
RR have only scored 29 runs in four overs since taking 19 off the fourth. They're now 69 for no loss in eight.
53 for no loss
Pretty good powerplay for Royals, their first without a wicket this season. Jaiswal's batting on 32 off 22, and Samson on 20 off 14.
Powerplay done, and here's a battle we've been waiting for: Yuzvendra Chahal against his old team.
Jaiswal gets going
Interesting start from Jaiswal. A couple of slashes and misses, a mistimed hoick that juuuust clears a backtracking mid-on, and just 12 runs off his first 14 balls, but maybe all he needed was a bit of time at the crease, and a bit of luck. He's now up and running, having hit Jansen for back-to-back sixes in the fourth over - a ramp over the keeper off a bouncer, and a cleared-front-leg slog over midwicket.
He's now on 25 on 17, and RR are 40 for no loss in four overs.
Left-left vs left-right
PBKS start with two left-arm quicks, and there's a bit of early swing from both Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen. They've both beaten slashes from Yashasvi Jaiswal, but there are also signs that the ball is coming onto the bat quite nicely, with Sanju Samson timing a back-foot clip beautifully past mid-on in the first over and not getting a boundary for it only because of Glenn Maxwell's engine and athleticism chasing back.
RR are 13 for no loss after two overs.
PBKS bowl in first home game
Playing at their home ground for the first time this season, Punjab Kings have chosen to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. While conditions are something of an unknown in Mullanpur's first game of the season, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer expected dew to have an effect.
Bowling first for the second game in a row, PBKS made one change from their starting XI in their previous game, with Nehal Wadhera coming in for Priyansh Arya. Wadhera had come in as Impact Sub in that game and scored an unbeaten 25-ball 43, but he nonetheless received a new cap before this game. Arya is on PBKS's subs bench, and could come in for the second innings.
Sanju Samson was back as RR's captain and wicketkeeper after a finger injury had restricted him to an Impact Sub's role in their first three games. He was happy to be back after feeling "restless and helpless" watching his team from the dugout for three games.
Other than the captaincy going back to Samson from Riyan Parag, RR made one change from their previous game, with Yudhvir Singh coming into their pace attack in place of Tushar Deshpande, who was ruled out with a niggle.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Yudhvir Singh, 11 Sandeep Sharma.
RR bench: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.
Punjab Kings: 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 3 Nehal Wadhera, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Suryansh Shedge, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
PBKS bench: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Hello, Mullanpur
It's early days yet in IPL 2025, but Punjab Kings are looking ominous. They've won two out of two, convincingly both times, and Shreyas Iyer is batting like a dream. Tonight they're at home for the first time this season, and given all the talk of home advantage we've had, it'll be interesting to see how well conditions in Mullanpur dovetail with PBKS's strengths.
They're up against Rajasthan Royals, who will welcome Sanju Samson back as captain and wicketkeeper. He's fully recovered from a finger injury that restricted him to playing as an Impact Sub in RR's first three games. They started the season with two heavy defeats, but they picked up their first points in their last game against Chennai Super Kings, and will hope they can carry some momentum from that game into this one.
The toss is in just under half an hour. Let's hope this is a good one.