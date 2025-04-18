CSK sign Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured Gurjapneet Singh

Brevis, who has played 81 T20s and has 1787 runs with a highest score of 162, played two T20Is for South Africa in 2023. He has prior experience of playing in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2024. Earlier this year, he helped MI Cape Town win their first SA20 title with an 18-ball 38 in the final. He was the sixth-highest run-getter (230 at a strike rate of 184) in that tournament. Brevis' ability to hit the ball hard and access unusual areas in the field have caught the eye of franchise owners in other parts of the world too. He's played the CPL and represents the MI franchise in Major League Cricket in the USA.