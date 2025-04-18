CSK sign Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured Gurjapneet Singh
Brevis will join CSK for INR 2.2 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South African batter Dewald Brevis as replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of IPL 2025. Brevis will join CSK for INR 2.2 crore.
Brevis, who has played 81 T20s and has 1787 runs with a highest score of 162, played two T20Is for South Africa in 2023. He has prior experience of playing in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2024. Earlier this year, he helped MI Cape Town win their first SA20 title with an 18-ball 38 in the final. He was the sixth-highest run-getter (230 at a strike rate of 184) in that tournament. Brevis' ability to hit the ball hard and access unusual areas in the field have caught the eye of franchise owners in other parts of the world too. He's played the CPL and represents the MI franchise in Major League Cricket in the USA.
Brevis, who entered the IPL 2025 auction in November at a base price of INR 75 lakh and went unsold, has been in good form in the last few months. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in South Africa's one-day and first-class tournaments. Although he is early in his career, the 21-year-old was tapped for big things, not least because of an uncanny resemblance to AB de Villiers when he's at the crease. Brevis was even nicknamed 'Baby AB'.
Gurjapneet, the Tamil Nadu seamer who was bought by CSK at the auction for INR 2.2 crore, did not get a game this season.
CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in seven games. Earlier, their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season with an elbow injury, with MS Dhoni taking over.