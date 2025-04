Resurgent MI eye third successive win against bottom-placed CSK

Had either of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Mumbai Indians (MI) had a result or two not go their way in the last week or so in IPL 2025 , the 'El Clasico' narrative of this rivalry would have turned into 'L' Clasico. CSK managed to break their five-match losing streak and will look for another win on the road, against MI on Sunday evening. If results from nearly a month ago can still be relied on for instilling some sort of confidence, CSK could have a feel-good factor in how they had beaten MI at home last month, but MI have since added Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to their then depleted side.