Resurgent MI eye third successive win against bottom-placed CSK

Big picture - CSK's hopes fading quickly

MI themselves had been grappling with two losses at the start of IPL 2025 but have picked themselves in all facets of the game to win both home and away, on different kind of surfaces, and batting first and second. Barring Rohit Sharma, whose form continues to be a concern, their top order has started scoring freely, their middle order is hitting boundaries at a good clip, and the all-international bowling attack has started to function like a well-oiled machine, as was seen in their last game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK, despite beating a strong LSG side , are still trying to put their pieces together with several players still far from their best, which has forced their think tank to look to younger options, as head coach Stephen Fleming said on match eve . After a strong bowling performance against LSG that would ease some of their worries before walking out at Wankhede, CSK will now hope their batting steps up, which Fleming also mentioned.

Form guide

Mumbai Indians WWLLW (last five matches, most recent first)

Chennai Super Kings LWWWW

In the spotlight

Shivam Dube has struck at 128.57 this IPL, a steep slide from his 150-plus strike rates in the last three seasons. He has improved in the last couple of games after sub-20 scores at the start, but still scores of 43* off 37 and 31* off 29 suggest that he isn't at his best yet. Oppositions have also started to keep spinners away from him to try and keep him quiet. Dube now returns to his domestic home ground where he once hit five sixes in an over in a Ranji Trophy game, and will hope the familiar conditions help him hit the pedal. has struck at 128.57 this IPL, a steep slide from his 150-plus strike rates in the last three seasons. He has improved in the last couple of games after sub-20 scores at the start, but still scores of 43* off 37 and 31* off 29 suggest that he isn't at his best yet. Oppositions have also started to keep spinners away from him to try and keep him quiet. Dube now returns to his domestic home ground where he once hit five sixes in an over in a Ranji Trophy game, and will hope the familiar conditions help him hit the pedal.

Rohit Sharma's form. Batters around him and after him are all scoring while his average for the season has dipped to just 13.66, having faced 57 balls this IPL. Since Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks - his partners in the top three - have looked good in the last few games, this could take some burden off Rohit's shoulders to try and get out of this rut. Almost everything is falling in place for MI, except for's form. Batters around him and after him are all scoring while his average for the season has dipped to just 13.66, having faced 57 balls this IPL. Since Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks - his partners in the top three - have looked good in the last few games, this could take some burden off Rohit's shoulders to try and get out of this rut.

Team news

Recently-signed Dewald Brevis joined the CSK squad on Saturday and is available for the game even though he didn't train a whole lot. Like Fleming said on Saturday, they are likely to give some of the younger players more chances going forward, such as Maharashtra's bowling allrounder Ramakrishna Ghosh or fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti . Ravindra Jadeja is set to continue at No. 4.

Chennai Super Kings 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Anshul Kamboj, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Khaleel Ahmed, 12 Matheesha Pathirana

Legspinner Karn Sharma had split a webbing in his bowling hand while fielding in their last game and is unlikely to play against CSK after getting a couple of stitches on the hand. Depending on the conditions for this game, they could bring in either left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur or left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar , who took 4 for 24 against KKR the last time he played at Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Vignesh Puthur/Ashwani Kumar

The big question

Pitch and conditions

Having lost to CSK in their opening game on a slow turner at Chepauk, MI would not want the kind of spin-friendly pitch they played on against SRH for CSK too, especially without Karn, and with Noor, Jadeja and Rachin in the opposition camp. Their batting plans are falling in place which means a high-scoring track - like the one against RCB - may suit them better. Either ways, the team winning the toss is expected to chase as there has been some dew in Mumbai in hot and humid conditions.

Stats and trivia

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an impressive first spell of 3-0-22-1 against LSG and he will have his tail up to bowl to Rohit on Sunday because of this match-up: 28 runs in 43 balls for three dismissals and no sixes.

Jadeja could have a similar feeling while bowling to Suryakumar, which could happen in the middle overs. Jadeja has conceded just 47 runs to Suryakumar in 62 balls while removing him three times.

MS Dhoni is known to prefer pace bowlers as opposed to spinners. How he tackles Jasprit Bumrah could be interesting because he has scored just 60 runs off 61 balls against the fast bowler in the IPL, hitting only three fours and two sixes while also falling three times. In the death overs, Dhoni has struck at 110.25 against Bumrah, which is only marginally better.

The fierce rivalry between MI and CSK reflects in their head-to-head too: MI have won 20 out of the 38 clashes between these two teams. But CSK are on a four-match winning streak right now.

Quotes

"This pitch has been a little bit more high-scoring this year. So that's the first thing we look at. But the greatest thing for us is to adapt to whatever it is on the day."

Home or away, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming can't stay away from questions on conditions