Resurgent MI eye third successive win against bottom-placed CSK

Big picture - CSK's hopes fading quickly
Had either of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Mumbai Indians (MI) had a result or two not go their way in the last week or so in IPL 2025
, the 'El Clasico' narrative of this rivalry would have turned into 'L' Clasico. CSK managed to break their five-match losing streak and will look for another win on the road, against MI on Sunday evening. If results from nearly a month ago
can still be relied on for instilling some sort of confidence, CSK could have a feel-good factor in how they had beaten MI at home last month, but MI have since added Hardik Pandya
and Jasprit Bumrah
to their then depleted side.
MI themselves had been grappling with two losses at the start of IPL 2025
but have picked themselves in all facets of the game to win both home and away, on different kind of surfaces, and batting first and second. Barring Rohit Sharma, whose form continues to be a concern, their top order has started scoring freely, their middle order is hitting boundaries at a good clip, and the all-international bowling attack has started to function like a well-oiled machine, as was seen in their last game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad
(SRH).
CSK, despite beating a strong LSG side
, are still trying to put their pieces together with several players still far from their best, which has forced their think tank to look to younger options, as head coach Stephen Fleming said on match eve
. After a strong bowling performance against LSG that would ease some of their worries before walking out at Wankhede, CSK will now hope their batting steps up, which Fleming also mentioned.
Mumbai Indians WWLLW (last five matches, most recent first)
Chennai Super Kings LWWWW
Shivam Dube
has struck at 128.57 this IPL, a steep slide from his 150-plus strike rates in the last three seasons. He has improved in the last couple of games after sub-20 scores at the start, but still scores of 43* off 37 and 31* off 29 suggest that he isn't at his best yet. Oppositions have also started to keep spinners away from him to try and keep him quiet. Dube now returns to his domestic home ground where he once hit five sixes in an over in a Ranji Trophy game, and will hope the familiar conditions help him hit the pedal.
Almost everything is falling in place for MI, except for Rohit Sharma
's form. Batters around him and after him are all scoring while his average for the season has dipped to just 13.66, having faced 57 balls this IPL. Since Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks - his partners in the top three - have looked good in the last few games, this could take some burden off Rohit's shoulders to try and get out of this rut.
Recently-signed Dewald Brevis
joined the CSK squad on Saturday and is available for the game even though he didn't train a whole lot. Like Fleming said on Saturday, they are likely to give some of the younger players more chances going forward, such as Maharashtra's bowling allrounder Ramakrishna Ghosh
or fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti
. Ravindra Jadeja is set to continue at No. 4.
Chennai Super Kings 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Anshul Kamboj, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Khaleel Ahmed, 12 Matheesha Pathirana
Legspinner Karn Sharma had split a webbing in his bowling hand while fielding in their last game and is unlikely to play against CSK after getting a couple of stitches on the hand. Depending on the conditions for this game, they could bring in either left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur
or left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar
, who took 4 for 24 against KKR the last time he played at Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Vignesh Puthur/Ashwani Kumar
Having lost to CSK in their opening game on a slow turner at Chepauk, MI would not want the kind of spin-friendly pitch they played on against SRH for CSK too, especially without Karn, and with Noor, Jadeja and Rachin in the opposition camp. Their batting plans are falling in place which means a high-scoring track - like the one against RCB - may suit them better. Either ways, the team winning the toss is expected to chase as there has been some dew in Mumbai in hot and humid conditions.
"This pitch has been a little bit more high-scoring this year. So that's the first thing we look at. But the greatest thing for us is to adapt to whatever it is on the day."
Home or away, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming can't stay away from questions on conditions
"If it is going to be a slightly slower wicket like last game, we know he's going to be a challenge. You've got to be quite smart against him. If he gets on a roll, he's pretty tough to stop. As we've seen, he has bowled extremely well."
MI's Mitchell Santner is aware of the threat his former Texas Super Kings team-mate (at MLC) Noor Ahmad can pose