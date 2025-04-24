Jamie Overton soaks in the different world of the IPL

Jamie Overton tends to spend April in leafy Kennington, keeping a low profile in the early weeks of the County Championship season. This year, even a 500-yard walk down the road from a hotel to a café is enough to prompt countless requests for selfies.

"I don't really get noticed in London," Overton says from Mumbai, midway through his first IPL season with Chennai Super Kings. "Everyone just goes about their business. But cricket is just so big over here that everyone recognises who you are… You can't go out too much without 30 or 40 people coming up to you, asking for pictures. It's a different world."

"I messaged my dad and my agent after the first home game. I was like, 'You have to come out and experience MS walking out to the middle,'" Overton says. "[Ravindra] Jadeja got run-out… and you had a home crowd cheering for someone to get run-out. I've watched Premier League games, plenty of other sports events, and there's nothing else like that noise."

Until this year, Overton's only experience of India was an England Lions tour in early 2019. But after also touring with England's white-ball team early this year, he is growing accustomed to travelling between huge cities and spending most of his time in hotels. With games and training sessions under floodlights, he is "still on English time" despite the 4.5-hour difference.

Overton has played three games to date in an unfamiliar role: a hard-hitting finisher and hard-length fast bowler elsewhere on the T20 circuit, he has only faced seven balls to date and has bowled four of his six overs in the powerplay. "I'm trying to find a way to do it," he says. "The last three years, I've not bowled in the powerplay at all… It's been a bit different."

But he is determined to make use of the opportunity to train in Indian conditions, after struggling against spin in an England shirt earlier this year. He has worked closely with Rajiv Kumar, CSK's "batting guru", adjusting his technique to counter the lower bounce, and has been watching Dhoni from close quarters.

"He holds the bat quite low with his hands, whereas I'm more an English or Australian version, with quite high hands," Overton explains. "The spinners don't get as much bounce [in India] so I'm trying to be a bit lower, with my hands a bit more relaxed, so I can keep my head really close to the ball… I feel like I'm in a good place with my batting."

Those improvements may come in particularly useful early next year, when Overton will hope to be part of England's squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. It was about 12 months ago that a stress fracture of the back denied him a place at the 2024 edition, prompting a spell on the sidelines.

"I'm in a better place now for being injured," he reflects. "It actually gave me time to reassess what I need to do with my health." He had struggled to manage his diet during a winter on the franchise circuit and sought advice from Surrey's nutritionist Ollie Whiteman; six months later, he had shed 10kg.

It is a change that Overton believes could help him extend his career. "When I'm bowling, I put seven or eight times my body weight through my knees and my back every ball. Taking 10kg off… If you're playing a four-day game and bowling 30 overs, that is a hell of a lot of difference in the strain you're putting on your body."

The mention of four-day cricket underlines that Overton retains ambitions across formats - for now, at least. He turned 31 this month and concedes that he may be having "some different conversations" in two years' time but hopes to return to red-ball cricket at some stage this year and believes he could thrive on Australian pitches if selected for the Ashes this winter.

In six white-ball games for England in India earlier this year, Overton took nine wickets at an economy of 8.27 • Getty Images

"Ashes cricket is probably the pinnacle for English players, and I feel like I've got a decent record on Australian pitches," he says. "It probably suits my game more than wickets back in England - but I'm not expecting anything. I need to play red-ball cricket to give myself a chance of being there, so we'll just see where we get to when I'm back home."

His home season is likely to start with T20Is and ODIs against West Indies and will be dominated by white-ball cricket - including the Hundred, where he was the top pick at March's draft. "There's not many bowlers that play all three formats now. I've obviously had issues with my body, so the first thing is to make sure that's in the right spot before going into anything.

"I bowled ten overs in the Afghanistan game [at the Champions Trophy], but I've not bowled more than that in a day since last April. It's going to take a lot to get the body back to those bowling workloads, and we'll just see where we go and play it by ear. It's a short career, so you've got to maximise it while keeping your body in a good place."