Harshal, Cummins capitalise on dry pitch to keep CSK down

An impressive CSK debut for Dewald Brevis , Ayush Mhatre's good start in his second game, were not enough to drag Chennai Super Kings out of the mire. Winning only their third toss of the year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) capitalised on a dry pitch in their bid to beat CSK in Chennai for the first time and also get their own campaign back on track after just two wins in eight matches. CSK's 154 was their third-lowest total of the season.