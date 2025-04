Knight: 'Klaasen is batting far too low. Six overs or a tick over, get him out there'

That Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) haven't been the team many people expected them to be in IPL 2025 is common knowledge. Now, with the wham-bam top three not quite coming off, is there logic in pushing Heinrich Klaasen higher than the No. 5 or 6 he has usually batted at (except in one game, when he went in one down)? After all, he has been their only consistent batter, and their highest run-getter at this stage of the tournament.