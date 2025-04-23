Matches (17)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Merwais Nika (2)
North America Cup (1)

SRH vs MI, 41st Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Apr 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

41st Match (N), Hyderabad, April 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
2:00 PM

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Klaasen
10 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 150.98 SR
TM Head
10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 157.71 SR
SA Yadav
10 M • 344 Runs • 43 Avg • 154.95 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 263 Runs • 43.83 Avg • 146.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.04 Econ • 20.2 SR
HV Patel
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 13.33 SR
HH Pandya
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.44 Econ • 14.72 SR
JJ Bumrah
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SRH
MI
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Ravichandran Smaran 
Batter
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Match details
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days23 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Gill and Sai Sudharsan give a masterclass in low risks, high rewards

The GT openers are showing how to succeed in T20 cricket without losing your head

Rahane rounds on KKR batters, Bravo says they've 'lost confidence'

The defending champions have lost five of their eight matches and have been left playing catch up in the race to the playoffs

Sai Sudharsan upstages Pooran to become the new Orange Cap table-topper

Prasidh Krishna has extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap table following his two-wicket haul in GT's away win over KKR

Gujarat Titans consolidate top spot after Gill-Sai Sudharsan show

The GT top three again did the bulk of the scoring, scoring 183 runs among them

Rahul faces Lucknow Super Giants for the first time since the split

Both teams have been in good form in IPL 2025

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC752100.589
RCB853100.472
PBKS853100.177
LSG853100.088
MI84480.483
KKR83560.212
RR8264-0.633
SRH7254-1.217
CSK8264-1.392
Full Table