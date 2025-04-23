Matches (17)
SRH vs MI, 41st Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Apr 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
41st Match (N), Hyderabad, April 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SRH
L
L
L
W
L
MI
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 150.98 SR
SRH10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 157.71 SR
10 M • 344 Runs • 43 Avg • 154.95 SR
MI9 M • 263 Runs • 43.83 Avg • 146.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.04 Econ • 20.2 SR
SRH6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 13.33 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.44 Econ • 14.72 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
SRH
MI
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|23 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Gill and Sai Sudharsan give a masterclass in low risks, high rewards
The GT openers are showing how to succeed in T20 cricket without losing your head
Rahane rounds on KKR batters, Bravo says they've 'lost confidence'
The defending champions have lost five of their eight matches and have been left playing catch up in the race to the playoffs
Sai Sudharsan upstages Pooran to become the new Orange Cap table-topper
Prasidh Krishna has extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap table following his two-wicket haul in GT's away win over KKR
Gujarat Titans consolidate top spot after Gill-Sai Sudharsan show
The GT top three again did the bulk of the scoring, scoring 183 runs among them