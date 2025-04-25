Kohli claims second spot on IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard
Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood climb IPL 2025's Orange and Purple Cap tables respectively after the RCB vs RR game
There was a lot of movement at the top of the IPL 2025's batting and bowling charts after the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Here's a look at how things stand.
Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan remains at the top with 417 runs from eight games at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 152.18. But Virat Kohli has jumped to No. 2 after his second successive half-century, this time 70 off 42 balls. He is now on 392 runs from nine innings.
Nicholas Pooran, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) No. 3, had started the IPL with a bang, and was the top run-getter from Game No. 7 to Game No. 39. But a dry patch has pushed him down to No. 3, with 377 runs from nine innings.
Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav, who has been super consistent in the IPL this season without really making an almighty splash, is fourth with 373 runs. He hasn't had a single proper failure this season: 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68* and 40*.
Not far behind Suryakumar are Jos Buttler of GT and, after his 49 in 19 balls against RCB, Yashasvi Jaiswal, both on 356 runs, though Buttler has played one innings fewer than Jaiswal, who had a woeful start to the season but now has 75, 51, 74 and 49 in his last four innings.
Prasidh Krishna, the GT quick bowler, is still the Purple Cap holder with 16 wickets from eight games, but RCB's Josh Hazlewood has tied with him in terms of wickets. On Thursday night, he picked up 4 for 33 to derail RR's chase. He is second because of a slightly inferior economy rate and average than Prasidh.
Below them is a pack of seven bowlers with 12 wickets each.
RCB's Krunal Pandya is the latest entrant in that with his 2 for 31 against RR. The other six are GT's R Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Noor Ahmad, Delhi Capitals' (DC) Kuldeep Yadav, MI's Hardik Pandya and LSG's Shardul Thakur. Of them, Kuldeep has the best economy rate (6.50), followed by Noor (7.66).
