Suryakumar climbs to third spot on IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard

Pooran, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) No. 3, had started the IPL with a bang, and been the top run-getter from Game No. 7 to the Game No. 39, when a dry patch, combined with Sai Sudharsan's prolific run, pushed him down to No. 2, with 377 runs from nine innings.

MI's Suryakumar, who has been super consistent in the IPL this season without really making an almighty splash, now has 373 runs after scoring 40 not out in 19 balls against SRH. He hasn't had a single proper failure this season: 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68* and 40*. That makes Suryakumar the new No. 3 on the table.

Jos Buttler , the second Gujarat Titans (GT) batter in the top four with Sai Sudharsan, has 356 runs now, and is followed by the second LSG batter in the top five, Mitchell Marsh with 344 runs.

Curiously - though it's hardly a secret - no SRH batter is anywhere near the top after predictions before the season that they would finish the job they had started last season: break all IPL run-scoring records. Their best at the moment is Heinrich Klaasen , who is just outside the top ten and just behind the men with 300-plus runs, at No. 11 with 281 runs to his name after the 44-ball 71 he hit against MI.

Prasidh Krishna , the GT quick bowler, is well ahead of the pack at this stage, with 16 wickets from eight bowling innings, but seven bowlers are joint-second with 12 wickets, Hardik joining that group with his sole wicket on Wednesday.