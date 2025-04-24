Suryakumar climbs to third spot on IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya climb IPL 2025's Orange and Purple Cap tables respectively after SRH vs MI game. Here are the latest rankings
At the end of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) game on Wednesday night in IPL 2025, Nicholas Pooran's position in the top three of the Orange Cap table was looking increasingly shaky. He had been toppled from the perch by B Sai Sudharsan already, and now Suryakumar Yadav, the new No. 3, is just four runs behind him. And, among bowlers, Hardik Pandya kept the pressure up on the table-toppers with his 1 for 31.
Pooran, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) No. 3, had started the IPL with a bang, and been the top run-getter from Game No. 7 to the Game No. 39, when a dry patch, combined with Sai Sudharsan's prolific run, pushed him down to No. 2, with 377 runs from nine innings.
MI's Suryakumar, who has been super consistent in the IPL this season without really making an almighty splash, now has 373 runs after scoring 40 not out in 19 balls against SRH. He hasn't had a single proper failure this season: 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68* and 40*. That makes Suryakumar the new No. 3 on the table.
Jos Buttler, the second Gujarat Titans (GT) batter in the top four with Sai Sudharsan, has 356 runs now, and is followed by the second LSG batter in the top five, Mitchell Marsh with 344 runs.
A total of ten batters have now crossed the 300-run mark (Sai Sudharsan is the only one past 400): LSG's Aiden Markram with 326, KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals (DC) with 323, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with 322, Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 307, and GT captain Shubman Gill with 305.
Curiously - though it's hardly a secret - no SRH batter is anywhere near the top after predictions before the season that they would finish the job they had started last season: break all IPL run-scoring records. Their best at the moment is Heinrich Klaasen, who is just outside the top ten and just behind the men with 300-plus runs, at No. 11 with 281 runs to his name after the 44-ball 71 he hit against MI.
Prasidh Krishna, the GT quick bowler, is well ahead of the pack at this stage, with 16 wickets from eight bowling innings, but seven bowlers are joint-second with 12 wickets, Hardik joining that group with his sole wicket on Wednesday.
In case of more than one bowler having the same number of wickets, the rankings on ESPNcricinfo are based on bowling average, placing GT's R Sai Kishore in second place, followed by Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), DC's Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik, RCB's Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj of GT and LSG's Shardul Thakur, all 12-wicket men. Of them, Kuldeep has the best economy rate (6.50), followed by Noor (7.66). The rest have all gone at over eight runs an over.
The following are some of the other tables that might interest you.