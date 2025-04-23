IPL 2025 Live report - SRH vs MI - MI bowl, SRH bring in Unadkat for Shami

Live
IPL 2025 Live report - SRH vs MI - MI bowl, SRH bring in Unadkat for ShamiBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
A sobering powerplay for SRH. MI's seamers haven't done a whole lot other than bowl good length, bowl change-ups every now and then, and get a bit of swing. The pitch seems to be a touch on the drier side, but I'm not sure it's the kind of pitch for 24 for 4 in six overs. How will Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma go from here?
What's happening here? MI's new-ball bowlers have two wickets each now, and Nitish Kumar Reddy goes for 2 at the start of the fifth over. Fullish ball from Chahar, angling into the stumps, it's probably there to be driven down the ground. Reddy will maybe tell himself he should have either looked to hit it along the ground or properly loft it. Instead he hits it at catching height and Santner moves to his left from mid-on to pouch it in front of his chest. I don't think Reddy middled that at all, even though the ball didn't seem to do all that much. Maybe stopped on him slightly.
Boult strikes again, Abhishek departs
Maybe a bit of away-swing, maybe a bit of pace off, maybe a bit of ball stopping on the pitch, maybe a bit of everything. Length ball again, outside off, and Abhishek looks to stand up and slap it through the covers. Ends up slicing it straight to point, where Puthur takes the low chance. SRH are 13 for 3 after 3.3 overs. They're going absolutely nowhere at this point.
Replays show it was a lovely bit of deception from Boult, a perfectly executed knuckle ball.
Kishan walks, SRH 10 for 2
The second time this season that Ishan Kishan is out to a leg-side strangle. Chahar bowls an inswinger to the left-hander, but it's swinging down leg. Kishan tries to whip it away off his hip, but only manages a tickle through to the keeper. The umpire initially signalled wide, but Kishan began walking even though MI weren't really appealing for caught behind. Gets a pat on the helmet from Hardik Pandya, the opposition captain, as he walks off.
Oh wow. There's no spike on Ultra Edge as the ball passes the bat! Kishan probably felt something, but I'm not sure the SRH dugout will be too pleased that he walked.
Early swing, a half-chance, and a wicket
SRH's openers have had some lucky breaks in their last two games, and Abhishek Sharma gets one in the first over today. Deepak Chahar is getting the new ball to swing considerably, and he'd already struck Travis Head on the pad with his second ball (it was swinging down he leg side). Then he bowls one wide of off stump, and it's a low full-toss, and Abhishek drives early at it, and pops it back towards the bowler off the inside half of the bat. It's a low chance, and Chahar can't hold on though he gets both hands to the ball.
Trent Boult takes the new ball at the other end, and he strikes with his second ball, and again there's swing involved. This is a good-length ball swerving away from Head in the corridor, and he tries to stay leg-side of the ball and hit it maybe over mid-off - the swing and the length cause him to slice it much, much squarer than intended, and Naman Dhir takes the catch running in from deep backward point.
SRH are 2 for 1.
Unadkat in, Shami out
Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians have chosen to bowl after their captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Asked why he was chasing, Hardik suggested that the pitch looked like a good one to bat on and unlikely to change between innings. MI made one change to their XI from their last match against Chennai Super Kings, bolstering their spin attack by including Vignesh Puthur at the expense of the left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar. Rohit Sharma starts on the bench but is likely to come on as Impact Player after the innings break.
SRH made one change too, leaving out Mohammed Shami – who has endured a difficult season so far, picking up just five wickets in seven games at 52.20 while conceding 10.87 runs per over – and bringing in the left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who is known for his changes of pace. Shami was named on SRH’s substitutes bench, though, so he remains an Impact Player option.
There were a few cracks on its top surface before the start of the match, but the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on. The first four matches at this venue have produced four 240-plus scores. Both teams will look to exploit the asymmetry of the square boundaries, located 63m and 70m away from the pitch.
These two teams met last week at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI beat SRH by four wickets. MI are sixth on the IPL table after picking up three wins on the bounce following a slow start to the season. SRH are ninth, with just two wins in seven games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Pat Cummins (capt), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Eshan Malinga.
Bench: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Suryakumar Yadav, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Naman Dhir, 6 Will Jacks, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Vignesh Puthur.
Bench: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz.
A sombre mood cloaks the IPL
As we wait for the toss, a reminder that players from both teams will wear black armbands today, and observe a minute's silence as a mark of respect for the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. More on that here.
SRH hope for home comforts against menacing MI
It's been less than a week since these teams met at the Wankhede Stadium, where Mumbai Indians put on a bowling masterclass on an unusually slow pitch to contain Sunrisers Hyderabad's marauding line-up on their way to a four-wicket win. Since then, MI have gone on to win another game, even more convincingly, against Chennai Super Kings.
MI are now sixth on the IPL table, having won three games back-to-back to put their customary slow start behind them. SRH are second from bottom, with just two wins in seven games. Both those wins came on the back of turbocharged batting displays that showed just how high SRH's ceiling can be, but they've struggled in other games to get anywhere near that ceiling. How will tonight play out, as SRH return to the familiar environs of Hyderabad? We'll find out very very soon.
