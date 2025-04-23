IPL 2025 Live report - SRH vs MI - MI bowl, SRH bring in Unadkat for Shami

Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians have chosen to bowl after their captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Asked why he was chasing, Hardik suggested that the pitch looked like a good one to bat on and unlikely to change between innings. MI made one change to their XI from their last match against Chennai Super Kings, bolstering their spin attack by including Vignesh Puthur at the expense of the left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar. Rohit Sharma starts on the bench but is likely to come on as Impact Player after the innings break.

SRH made one change too, leaving out Mohammed Shami – who has endured a difficult season so far, picking up just five wickets in seven games at 52.20 while conceding 10.87 runs per over – and bringing in the left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who is known for his changes of pace. Shami was named on SRH’s substitutes bench, though, so he remains an Impact Player option.

There were a few cracks on its top surface before the start of the match, but the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on. The first four matches at this venue have produced four 240-plus scores. Both teams will look to exploit the asymmetry of the square boundaries, located 63m and 70m away from the pitch.

These two teams met last week at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI beat SRH by four wickets. MI are sixth on the IPL table after picking up three wins on the bounce following a slow start to the season. SRH are ninth, with just two wins in seven games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Pat Cummins (capt), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Eshan Malinga.

Bench: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.