Pahalgam attack: Black armbands, no cheerleaders or fireworks at SRH vs MI game

The players of the two participating teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - will observe a minute of silence before the start of their IPL 2025 game in Hyderabad later today and also wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims of Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir.

There will also be no cheerleaders or fireworks at the ground, as has been the norm in the IPL.

The BCCI will express its condolences to the families of the victims in various ways during the game. It will start with the minute of silence, which will begin following an announcement over the ground's PA system, to "ensure the in-stadium audience and broadcast viewers are aware and can participate in the tribute".

Following this, at the toss, both the team captains will pay respect to the victims and condemn the terror attack, and black armbands will be worn by all the players, match officials, commentators and support staff. Broadcast commentators have also been instructed to "inform viewers about the significance of the black armbands and speak about the tragic incident and its impact".

On Tuesday, a terror attack in the hill station of Pahalgam claimed the lives of many people - 26 by the last count - and injured many others.