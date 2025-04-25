Matches (5)
CSK vs SRH, 43rd Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

43rd Match (N), Chennai, April 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 136.76 SR
S Dube
10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 128.78 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 152.86 SR
TM Head
10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 155.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 13.5 SR
KK Ahmed
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 15.81 SR
HV Patel
7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 15.33 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 22.44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
SRH
Player
Role
MS Dhoni † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Vansh Bedi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Ayush Mhatre 
-
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days25 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Suryakumar climbs to third spot on IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya climb IPL 2025's Orange and Purple Cap tables respectively after SRH vs MI game. Here are the latest rankings

Boult gives Mumbai the sauce to get their season cooking

His masterclass in the death overs this season has transformed a side that looked down and out not even a month ago

Red-hot MI go third as Boult and Rohit blow SRH away

Rohit scored his second straight half-century to give MI their fourth straight win

Rajat Patidar urges RCB batters to focus on shot selection to break home jinx

RCB have won all their five games away from home but lost all three at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season

Klaasen helps SRH muster 143 after another collapse

Trent Boult was the wrecker-in-chief early on, taking the wickets of Abhishek and Head

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
MI954100.673
RCB853100.472
PBKS853100.177
LSG95410-0.054
KKR83560.212
RR8264-0.633
SRH8264-1.361
CSK8264-1.392
