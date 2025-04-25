Matches (5)
CSK vs SRH, 43rd Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
43rd Match (N), Chennai, April 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CSK
L
L
L
W
L
SRH
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSK10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 136.76 SR
CSK10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 128.78 SR
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 152.86 SR
SRH10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 155.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSK8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 13.5 SR
CSK8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 15.81 SR
SRH7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 15.33 SR
SRH10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 22.44 SR
Squad
CSK
SRH
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|25 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
