Harshal, Kamindu hand SRH their first win against CSK in Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad 155 for 5 (Kishan 44, Kamindu 32*, Noor 2-42) beat Chennai Super Kings 154 (Brevis 42, Mhatre 30, Harshal 4-28, Cummins 2-21, Unadkat 2-21) by five wickets

A three-pronged performance from Kamindu Mendis and Harshal Patel 's use of the middle of the pitch led Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their first-ever match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, a win SRH will hope revives a faltering campaign.

Dewald Brevis , on his CSK debut, and Ayush Mhatre , the youngest CSK player ever in only his second innings, threatened to inject some freshness into a stale CSK campaign, but the 154 they took CSK to was not enough to avoid their fourth loss at home even though they did give SRH a scare on the dry pitch.

In the kind of slugfest you expect of lowly placed sides on a tricky surface, the batters overcame the conditions only in small pockets despite heavy dew for considerable duration of the game.

Brevis looked every bit the player that earned the nickname Baby AB, but his threatening innings was cut short on 42 off 25 balls by arguably the catch of this IPL by Kamindu, who had earlier wowed us again with his ambidextrous spin. CSK mounted a spirited defence, but Kamindu calmed SRH with his unbeaten 32 off 22 to see them home.

Clever bowling thwarts early intent

Despite a first-ball wicket for Mohammed Shami , the 17-year-old Mhatre continued to display his quality through good intent and efficient hitting through the off side. He hit six fours in the first four overs to take CSK to 37 for 1, but now SRH began to dig the ball in and started to make both him and Sam Curran hit into the leg side.

Harshal was the bowler to kickstart the plan. Mhatre nearly holed out to deep midwicket before Curran actually did so. In the next over, Mhatre drilled Pat Cummins straight into the lap of mid-off. At 50 for 3, CSK edged past only their fourth powerplay of fifty or more in nine games.

Brevis checks in

Brought in in place of Rachin Ravindra, Brevis immediately looked a notch above the other batters in the match. Even as the placeholder No. 4 Ravindra Jadeja struggled to get any fluency, Brevis took down Kamindu, who had bowled the first two overs for no boundaries and took the wicket of Jadeja. On a dry pitch with enough grip in it, Kamindu made no mistake but Brevis still hit three sixes in his one over, the 12th. He then cut a slower bouncer from Harshal for a six off extra cover.

Kamindu flies, brings down CSK

This is when Brevis looked to hit a second six off Harshal. The ball was in the slot too. He got a good part of it but not quite the elevation. Kamindu, however, was too far in off the long-off fence, so it looked like he would be beaten but he flew to his left, went with two hands at this missile, and came up with the ball in his right hand.

Kamindu Mendis pulled off a stunning catch to get rid of Dewald Brevis • BCCI

After Brevis' wicket, SRH turned the screws right in. Cummins bowled overs 16 and 18 for no boundary, hitting a Test-match hard length and beating the bat with some away movement. SRH kept chipping at the wickets, including MS Dhoni caressing Harshal to backward point. There was no finishing kick.

CSK mount a spirited defence

If Shami took a wicket first ball, Khaleel Ahmed took one second ball, reaching eight powerplay wickets this IPL, joint-highest along with Mohammed Siraj. Anshul Kamboj, preferred to R Ashwin for this match, then bowled successfully to a difficult plan: a 6-3 off-side field with two mid-offs. He had Travis Head repeatedly playing across the line to straight balls, hitting the pad twice and then the top of off.

Ishan Kishan went fought his way past 17 for the first time since the hundred in SRH's first match, but it was an innings that hovered around a run a ball for a long time. Heinrich Klaasen, promoted ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy who would eventually bat at No. 7, felt obliged to take a risk and got out to Jadeja to make it 54 for 3 in 8.1 overs.

With enough in the pitch for them, the CSK spinners continued to stifle Kishan and Aniket Verma. Just when Kishan looked like he could break free, Curran took a special catch at deep midwicket to send him back for 44 off 34. Verma swung a lot, hit two sixes, but became Noor Ahmad 's second wicket for 19 off 19, leaving 49 required in 6.1 overs.

Kamindu, Reddy see SRH home

The two overseas bowlers of CSK, Matheesha Pathirana and Noor, were generous with extras but it was more Kamindu's assured sweeping that sent signals of calm to the SRH camp. It was actually a credit to the CSK bowling that they took the game so deep because even the changed ball was now wet and flying across the outfield.