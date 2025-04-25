IPL 2025 live report - CSK desperate to avoid fourth successive loss at home

Live
IPL 2025 live report - CSK desperate to avoid fourth successive loss at homeBy Sidharth Monga
Another impressive start for Mhatre
The big backswing, Dwayne Bravo-like acrs the bat makes, and the propensity tob stay legside of thhe ball are the early impressions of Mhatre's batting. He has got off to another good start, tsaking both Shami and Cummins for fours. After three overs, he is 19 off 11. CSK 27 for 1.
Youngest opening pairs in IPL
Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR v LSG 2025 - 37y 145d Ayush Mhatre - Shaik Rasheed, CSK vs SRH 2025 - 38y 141d Rishabh Pant- Sanju Samson DC v RPS 2016 - 40y 34d Rishabh Pant - Quinton de Kock DC v GL 2016 - 41y 359d Prithvi Shaw - Shreyas Iyer DC v CSK 2018 - 41y 364d
Too bad this one lasted only one ball.
Sensational cricket first ball: 0 for 1
Mohammed Shami's comeback starts with lovely seam movement from a good length. The ball takes Shaik Rasheed's edge, it looks like a straightforward catch for the keeper, but it swerves away late, getting big on even the first slip, Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek keeps his eye on it, turns towards point with the movement and takes a beautiful catch.
Sam Curran is the new batter, and Shami experiences an immediate equaliser. He breaks the wicket at the non-striker's end during his delivery. It is a no-ball, but Shami bowls a yorker on the free hit and gets away with it.
SRH field, Brevis makes CSK debut
Pat Cummins won just his third toss of the season and elected to field as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased their first-ever win over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Both teams expected dew later in the night; even CSK would have fielded first. Both teams were at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of eight matches.
The big team news was a CSK debut for Dewald Brevis, fondly known as Baby AB for his similarities in style with AB de Villiers. Brevis made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, but was released and went unsold at the auction. He was drafted in mid-season as replacement of Gurjapneet Singh.
Brevis' inclusion, though, meant Rachin Ravindra missed out, leaving Ayush Mhatre, CSK’s youngest player ever, to open the innings with Shaik Rasheed. Deepak Hooda replaced Vijay Shankar in the middle order, and Sam Curran came back too. Jamie Overton made way for Curran. R Ashwin was named in the list of substitutes.
SRH rung in the changes too. The Sri Lankan swap brought in ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis for Eshan Malinga. Mohammed Shami made his comeback too. Travis Head was almost certain to be the Impact Player during the chase.
Chennai Super Kings 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Sam Curran, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 MS Dhoni (capt. & wk), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Khaleel Ahmad, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Possible Impact Subs Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Aniket Verma, 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Pat Cummins (capt.), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Mohammed Shami.
Possible Impact Subs Travis Head, Abhinav Mahohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar and Wiaan Mulder
Conditions report
Firstly the dimensions. We have one bigger boundary: 70m to 63m. Michael Clarke sees dry patches on the pitch, expects two-paced response from the surface, and is not predicting a big total.
Hope for the laggards
Should Jadeja bat at 4?
Outside looking in
Almost outside. Welcome to the bottom of the table. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have two wins each from eight games each. Here are some of the highlights of this contest.
1 This is MS Dhoni's 400th T20 match.
2 The winner will leapfrog RR to rise to No. 8. The loser will be the undisputed bottom-placed team after this match.
3 Both sides have lost four of their last five games.
4 All eyes on whether Dewald Brevis makes his CSK debut.
5 SRH have never won against CSK in Chennai.
As you can, we are excited y'all. Get in.
