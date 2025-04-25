IPL 2025 live report - CSK desperate to avoid fourth successive loss at home

Pat Cummins won just his third toss of the season and elected to field as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased their first-ever win over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Both teams expected dew later in the night; even CSK would have fielded first. Both teams were at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of eight matches.

The big team news was a CSK debut for Dewald Brevis, fondly known as Baby AB for his similarities in style with AB de Villiers. Brevis made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, but was released and went unsold at the auction. He was drafted in mid-season as replacement of Gurjapneet Singh.

Brevis' inclusion, though, meant Rachin Ravindra missed out, leaving Ayush Mhatre, CSK’s youngest player ever, to open the innings with Shaik Rasheed. Deepak Hooda replaced Vijay Shankar in the middle order, and Sam Curran came back too. Jamie Overton made way for Curran. R Ashwin was named in the list of substitutes.

SRH rung in the changes too. The Sri Lankan swap brought in ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis for Eshan Malinga. Mohammed Shami made his comeback too. Travis Head was almost certain to be the Impact Player during the chase.

Chennai Super Kings 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Sam Curran, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 MS Dhoni (capt. & wk), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Khaleel Ahmad, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Possible Impact Subs Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Aniket Verma, 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Pat Cummins (capt.), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Mohammed Shami.