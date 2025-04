Noor Ahmad, Harshal Patel move up IPL's Purple Cap leaderboard

CSK's Noor Ahmad is back in the top three after his 2 for 42 against SRH on Friday, taking his overall tally to 14. Noor was leading the Purple Cap list for a while since the beginning of the season but dropped out after he went wicketless in a couple of games. Behind him is Harshal Patel from SRH, who is on 13 wickets. Harshal picked up 4 for 20 against CSK, including the crucial wickets of Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni.