Noor Ahmad, Harshal Patel move up IPL's Purple Cap leaderboard
They move up after the CSK vs SRH game, where Noor picked up two wickets and Harshal bagged a four-for
There was some movement at the top of the IPL 2025's bowling charts after the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai. Here's a look at how things stand.
Prasidh Krishna, Gujarat Titans fast bowler, is still the Purple Cap holder with 16 wickets from eight games. RCB's Josh Hazlewood is tied with him in terms of wickets after he picked up 4 for 33 against RR. He is second because of a slightly inferior economy rate than Prasidh.
CSK's Noor Ahmad is back in the top three after his 2 for 42 against SRH on Friday, taking his overall tally to 14. Noor was leading the Purple Cap list for a while since the beginning of the season but dropped out after he went wicketless in a couple of games. Behind him is Harshal Patel from SRH, who is on 13 wickets. Harshal picked up 4 for 20 against CSK, including the crucial wickets of Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni.
Below them is a pack of seven bowlers with 12 wickets each: Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore, Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, brothers Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) and Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), GT's Mohammed Siraj, CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and LSG's Shardul Thakur.
GT's B Sai Sudharsan remains at the top with 417 runs from eight games at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 152.18. Virat Kohli occupies the No. 2 position after his 70 off 42 balls during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Rajasthan Royals. He is now on 392 runs from nine innings.
Nicholas Pooran, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) No. 3, had started the IPL with a bang, and was the top run-getter from Game No. 7 to Game No. 39. But three low scores have pushed him down to No. 3, with 377 runs from nine innings.
Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav, who has been super consistent in the IPL this season without really making an almighty splash, is fourth with 373 runs. He hasn't had a single-digit score this season: 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68* and 40*.
Not far behind Suryakumar are Jos Buttler of GT and, after his 49 in 19 balls against RCB, Yashasvi Jaiswal, both on 356 runs, though Buttler has played one innings fewer than Jaiswal, who had a woeful start to the season but now has 75, 51, 74 and 49 in his last four innings.
The following are some of the other IPL 2025 tables that might interest you.