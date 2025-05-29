Jamie Overton returns to Adelaide Strikers in the BBL

England allrounder Jamie Overton will return to the BBL next season after Adelaide Strikers secured him as an international pre-signing ahead of the upcoming overseas draft.

Overton has played 18 matches for Strikers over the last two seasons after being initially drafted to them in 2023 and was the Strikers' MVP last season.

The BBL introduced a new rule prior to last season which allowed for one overseas player to be pre-signed ahead of the draft. That player must be available for the entire season plus the finals under league rules to mitigate against the mass exodus of overseas players in the latter stages of the BBL to other leagues in late January.

Overton has taken 27 wickets in 18 matches at an economy rate of 8.81 and has been an excellent finisher with the bat scoring 276 runs at 69 with a strike-rate of 150.81, including 32 not out off 14 in his last game against Sydney Sixers.

Strikers' coach Tim Paine was thrilled to lock in Overton ahead of the draft.

"Securing Jamie as a pre-draft signing was a top priority for us," Paine said. "His last two seasons with the Strikers have been outstanding, not just with his individual performances with both bat and ball, but also with his competitive spirit and energy he brings to the group.

"Jamie has such a big impact over the game, he can change the course of a match in just a few overs."

Overton was excited to return to Adelaide for another BBL campaign.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Adelaide for another season," he said. "I've loved my time with the Strikers and the incredible support we get from the fans at Adelaide Oval. It's a fantastic Club with a great bunch of lads, and I'm determined to help us push for finals and ultimately, the BBL title in BBL|15."

Overton's signing means Sydney Sixers are now the only BBL club without an overseas pre-signing. Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat), Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes), Tim Seifert (Melbourne Renegades), Tom Curran (Melbourne Stars), Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers) and Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder) were all locked in on two-year deals ahead of last season.

Strikers will also have a slightly different looking squad next season. Free agents Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald have signed with Renegades and Hurricanes respectively but Jason Sangha has joined Strikers from Thunder following his success with South Australia in the last Sheffield Shield season.

Strikers have picks No.2, 10, 23 and 26 in the BBL overseas draft which will be held on June 19.