Shield hero Jason Sangha signs two-year Adelaide Strikers deal

Jason Sangha , who was one of the stars of South Australia's Sheffield Shield triumph, has made a full domestic move to the state after signing a two-year deal with Adelaide Strikers.

Sangha had been with Sydney Thunder since joining as a 16-year-old rookie and last season returned from an injury lay-off to top-score with 67 off 42 balls in the final against Hobart Hurricanes

But his contract was up at the end of the campaign and he has moved to Strikers following a prolific Sheffield Shield season where he made 704 runs at 78.22 including the title-clinching 126 not out against Queensland

"The fans here have been incredibly welcoming, and I am eager to give my best on the field in the upcoming BBL season," Sangha said. "My time with South Australian cricket has already been filled with some unforgettable moments, and I am excited to create many more while wearing blue.

"The support from the community has been amazing, and I can't wait to give back by helping the team achieve success. I am looking forward to building on our achievements and making a significant impact with the white ball."

Overall for Thunder, Sangha made 836 runs at 32.15 with a strike-rate of 121.15. He was named captain for BBL12, the 2022-23 season, but suffered a fractured collarbone three games into the campaign.

"Jason's talent and dedication on the field are well-known, and his impressive track record speaks volumes about his potential," Strikers' talent manager Shaun Williams said. "Not only has he demonstrated remarkable skill, but his leadership qualities and work ethic are also exceptional.

"We believe that Jason will bring a new energy to our team, inspiring his team-mates and contributing to our overall success. We are excited to see him integrate into our squad and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have both on and off the field. His all-round abilities, combined with his leadership skills, promises exciting times ahead for South Australian cricket."

Such was the red-ball form Sangha showed in the latter stages of last season that he has a chance of featuring for Australia A who are due to play series against Sri Lanka and India during the winter.

Strikers now have 10 names locked in for the 2025-26 BBL. They are one of only two clubs, along with Sydney Sixers, who do not currently have a pre-signed overseas player with each side allowed to secure one name ahead of the draft which will take place on June 19