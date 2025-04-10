Big Bash drafts moved earlier in bid to secure best overseas players

The BBL and WBBL drafts have been brought forward to mid-June in an attempt to ensure the men's tournament has first pick at leading overseas players while providing more clarity for both competitions.

The drafts have previously been held in late August or early September, but this year will take place on June 19 - which falls between the World Test Championship final and the start of the men's tour of the West Indies.

Brisbane Heat have secured pick one in the BBL draft, via a weighted lottery based on last season's finishing positions, while Sydney Sixers have that advantage in the WBBL. BBL defending champions Hobart Hurricanes have pick five and WBBL holders Melbourne Renegades have pick seven. Draft picks can be traded.

The challenge of securing leading overseas players and having them stay throughout the tournament is particularly acute for the BBL given the rival leagues which also take place during January, especially the SA20 and ILT20.

Big Bash draft order BBL: 1 Brisbane Heat, 2 Adelaide Strikers, 3 Melbourne Renegades, 4 Perth Scorchers, 5 Hobart Hurricanes, 6 Sydney Sixers, 7 Melbourne Stars, 8 Sydney Thunder

WBBL: 1 Sydney Sixers, 2 Adelaide Strikers, 3 Melbourne Stars, 4 Perth Scorchers, 5 Hobart Hurricanes, 6 Sydney Thunder, 7 Melbourne Renegades, 8 Brisbane Heat

Drafts consist for four rounds with the third held in reverse order

Last season, that was compounded by Australia Test players not being available for the finals due to a camp in Dubai ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

There is hope that they may be able to feature until the end of next season's competition, after the conclusion of the Ashes, although there could be a squeeze on those involved in the T20 World Cup with Australia expected to have a warm-up series ahead of that tournament, which is due to start in early February.

While the WBBL has a more dedicated window in the calendar, it is not immune from player availability challenges although they stem largely from the increasing international schedule.

In the 2025-26 season, the WBBL is also set to be pushed later due to the women's ODI World Cup and the finals could overlap with international series involving India, Bangladesh, South Africa and Ireland.

Clubs can secure up to four overseas players in the draft, which includes any pre-signed names. If a fourth player is signed, they become the club's first replacement. Most clubs already have a pre-signed overseas player on their books from multi-year deals ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In the BBL, only Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers have that spot vacant, while in the WBBL it is Strikers and Renegades. Any pre-signed players have to be available for the whole tournament.

"We're confident bringing the draft date forward will ensure greater certainty for clubs as they build their squads in the lead-up to another highly competitive season," Alistair Dobson, the general manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

The salary bands will remain unchanged with a Platinum player in the BBL earning AU$360,000-400,000 and in the WBBL AU$110,000, dependent on availability.

Players will be able to register for the drafts from April 28. Fixtures for both the BBL and WBBL will be announced in the coming months.

Pre-signed BBL and WBBL overseas players

Adelaide Strikers N/A

Brisbane Heat Colin Munro, Nadine de Klerk

Hobart Hurricanes Chris Jordan, Lizelle Lee

Melbourne Renegades Tim Seifert

Melbourne Stars Tom Curran, Marizanne Kapp

Perth Scorchers Finn Allen, Sophie Devine

Sydney Sixers Amelia Kerr

Sydney Thunder Sam Billings, Chamari Athapaththu

Big Bash overseas salary bands (AU$)