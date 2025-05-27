Wolvaardt signs two-year WBBL deal with Adelaide Strikers

Laura Wolvaardt will continue her association with Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL after becoming their pre-draft signing on a two-year deal.

In 71 matches for Strikers over five seasons, South Africa captain Wolvaardt has made 1726 runs at 27.83 and a strike-rate of 110.92.

Strikers were aiming for a hat-trick of titles last season but struggled with just three wins in 10 matches to finish seventh.

"The club has become a second home to me, and I've made so many incredible memories here, especially our back-to-back championship wins," Wolvaardt said. "While last season didn't go as we hoped, I'm incredibly excited about the future and determined to help bring more success to the Strikers and our amazing fans. I can't wait to get back to Adelaide with the team."

Strikers head coach Luke Williams said: "Laura is a world-class player and a vital part of the Strikers family, so we are ecstatic to have her sign on for two more years.

"Her skill with the bat, combined with her leadership and experience, is invaluable. She has consistently performed under pressure and played a huge role in our previous championship successes. We know she will be a key pillar for us as we build towards a strong WBBL|11 season and beyond."