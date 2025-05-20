Moores signs two-year extension with Melbourne Stars

Peter Moores has signed a two-year extension as Melbourne Stars head coach in the BBL following a season where the team produced a remarkable turnaround to reach the finals.

Stars lost their first five matches but then went on a five-game winning surge before falling to Sydney Thunder in the Knockout final . With Hobart Hurricanes winning the title last season, Stars are now the only club not to have a title in BBL history.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to sign on for another two years," Moores said. "I've already experienced some incredible moments with the club and there was no better place to be last summer than the MCG when we got on a roll. It was a great reminder of what this club and our members and fans are capable of."

"Our list is in a really good place, and we've got a great opportunity to strengthen a couple of key areas in the upcoming draft," Moores said. "I'm not putting a limit on what we can all achieve together."

Stars general manager Max Abbott said: "The feedback from all parts of the organisation has been overwhelmingly positive in the way Peter led the group as coach over the last two seasons.

"You don't come back from a 0-5 start to make the finals without leadership in the dressing room and that is a testament to the way Peter was able to maintain camaraderie and belief within the playing group to turn the season around."