Pakistan fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI
They were deemed to have overshot the time limit by four overs and Afridi, Pakistan's captain, accepted the sanction without contest
Match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the sanction after Shaheen Afridi's side was found to be four overs short of its target in an innings that ultimately took over four hours to complete. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct states that players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.
Pakistan had one extra fielder brought into the ring after the 46th over of Sri Lanka's innings as the first ODI went the distance. Wanindu Hasaranga's half-century kept the visitors in the hunt until the final over of the contest despite looking like Pakistan would coast to victory after Sri Lanka lost their seventh wicket still 88 runs adrift.
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, with Sharfuddoula acting as third umpire and Rashid Riaz as fourth. Afridi accepted the sanction without contest, meaning no formal hearing was required.
The second ODI was supposed to take place on Thursday. However, some Sri Lanka players expressed a desire to leave on Wednesday night following a terror incident in Islamabad, the city they are staying in. It led to a late-night meeting between the PCB chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sri Lanka's players, who were ultimately persuaded them to stay when the SLC threatened any players who left with disciplinary action. As such the second and third ODI's were pushed back a day, and the following T20I tri-series, which also includes Zimbabwe, will begin a day later.