The World Test Champions begin their toughest test in India

Big picture: World Test Champions' toughest test
The variety of conditions Test cricket offers is evident from how the format's world champions, South Africa
, have not been able to even compete in their previous seven Tests in India
, the country of their next challenge. They lost six of those Tests comprehensively, and were on their way in the seventh but for the rain.
Even within India
, South Africa have struggled in a variety of conditions. In 2015-16, they were outdone by a young side for whom the team management considered raging turners a necessity. Then, in 2019-20, against an established home team, South Africa were blanked by huge margins on good batting surfaces that had nothing for the home spinners, who averaged 27.18 compared to their fast bowlers' 17.50.
The world champions make this trip in 2025-26 not with any significant new faces in their attack but with more experience, and thus more equipped to compete during what has to be South Africa's toughest tour. Keshav Maharaj was their lead spinner on the previous tour too. Simon Harmer
toured in 2015-16. Senuran Muthusamy
played two Tests in 2019-20. Kagiso Rabada
remains the banker fast bowler.
South Africa will also hope that India, who suffered a shock loss against New Zealand last year
and are still a team in transition, still haven't nailed the method to win home Tests. They blanked West Indies
earlier this season, but they weren't entirely invulnerable.
Still, South Africa will need nearly everything to go their way to win a Test on this tour, just like it did for New Zealand last year. While India are currently third on the WTC points table, having drawn 2-2 in England and beaten West Indies 2-0, South Africa have only just begun their title defence with a 1-1 draw in Pakistan last month.
India: WWWDL (last five Tests, most recent first)
South Africa: WLWWW
In the spotlight: Keshav Maharaj and Shubman Gill
Keshav Maharaj
comes to India with experience of 60 Tests; he's second only to Ravindra Jadeja among left-arm spinners in Test cricket. With India unlikely to offer square turners or assistance for traditional seam bowling, Maharaj will have to bear a heavy workload, and provide wickets and control.
Starting September, India's newest all-format star Shubman Gill
has had no break. He got three days, including the travel day, between the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE and the first Test against West Indies in India. Then just four days to travel to Australia and switch to ODIs before going back to playing T20Is in three days. After that, a five-day break, which included travel from eastern Australia to eastern India to captain the team in an important series. Gill is young and fit, and must be itching to play as much as he can, but keep an eye on how well he readjusts to the longest format.
Team news: Jurel and Pant both set to play
Against West Indies, India got away with playing practically a ten-man side. Given India's need for a seam-bowling allrounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy was understandably given games to develop his skills, but he hardly had a role to play in the series. Now, with their No. 1 Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant
fit again, India have decided to keep Dhruv Jurel
in the XI as a specialist batter and release Reddy to the India A side. The rest of the team should remain unchanged.
India (probable): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Dhruv Jurel, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
South Africa should look to replicate the combination that won their previous Test, against Pakistan in Rawalpindi
. The batting ability of their first-choice attack gives them depth without compromising the bowling. Marco Jansen
should pip Wiaan Mulder to the XI because there's unlikely to be assistance for traditional seam bowling. The returning captain Temba Bavuma
should take Dewald Brevis' spot.
South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Tony de Zorzi, 5 Temba Bavuma (capt), 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Senuran Muthusamy, 8 Simon Harmer, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Kagiso Rabada
Gill has won only one toss in seven Tests as captain. South Africa have not won the toss in their previous seven Tests in India. One of these unlucky runs will end on Friday.
Early indications suggest a good batting track at Eden Gardens, which could possibly bring reverse swing into the picture
. There will be little grass on the pitch but it is not expected to be excessively dry or cracked either. A potentially tough task awaits the side that loses the toss.