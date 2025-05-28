Marsh and Kohli move into top five on the Orange Cap table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to storm into Qualifier 1 on Tuesday night, in the last league game of the IPL 2025. Here's how the Orange and Purple Cap tables look at the end of that game.

RCB's Virat Kohli and Mitchell Marsh of LSG got back into the top five and also crossed the 600-run mark in Lucknow. Asked to bat first, Marsh smashed a 37-ball 67 and was involved in a 152-run stand with his captain Rishabh Pant to help LSG post 227 for 3. It wasn't enough though, as RCB chased it down with eight balls to spare and six wickets in hand. One of the key contributors for RCB was Kohli, who hit 54 off 30 balls to lay the foundation for Jitesh Sharma to take off.

Marsh now sits at No.4 and he signed off the season with 627 runs while Kohli, who will be in action in the playoffs, is behind him at No. 5 with 602 runs.

Hazlewood remains fourth with 18 wickets and has a chance to move up when he plays in the playoffs.