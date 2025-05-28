Marsh and Kohli move into top five on the Orange Cap table
There was no major shuffle on Purple Cap table, which is led by Noor Ahmad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to storm into Qualifier 1 on Tuesday night, in the last league game of the IPL 2025. Here's how the Orange and Purple Cap tables look at the end of that game.
RCB's Virat Kohli and Mitchell Marsh of LSG got back into the top five and also crossed the 600-run mark in Lucknow. Asked to bat first, Marsh smashed a 37-ball 67 and was involved in a 152-run stand with his captain Rishabh Pant to help LSG post 227 for 3. It wasn't enough though, as RCB chased it down with eight balls to spare and six wickets in hand. One of the key contributors for RCB was Kohli, who hit 54 off 30 balls to lay the foundation for Jitesh Sharma to take off.
Marsh now sits at No.4 and he signed off the season with 627 runs while Kohli, who will be in action in the playoffs, is behind him at No. 5 with 602 runs.
There was no change at the top with Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan leading the table, followed by Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians.
With Josh Hazlewood yet to play this IPL after recovering from his shoulder injury, there was no major shuffle on the Purple Cap table which is led by Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with 24 wickets. Behind him is GT's Prasidh Krishna, with 23, and MI's Trent Boult occupies the third with 19 wickets.
Hazlewood remains fourth with 18 wickets and has a chance to move up when he plays in the playoffs.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.