'Best innings of the season' - Moody, Abhinav marvel at Jitesh's blitz

When Jitesh arrived in the 12th over at the fall of Virat Kohli 's wicket, the chances of an RCB win in their chase of 228 stood at only 21.09% according to ESPNcricinfo's forecaster. But he bashed six sixes and eight fours in Mayank Agarwal 's company to seal the win with eight balls to spare.

"The innings is, for me, the innings of the IPL this season by a stretch," Moody said after the game. "We've seen some great knocks from young and old, but this one, wow, quite remarkable!

"The team was totally against it - backs against the wall, Kohli in the sheds, [Phil] Salt in the sheds. There was significant headwind, but he just ignored it all and just took the game apart. He not only took the game apart, he played smartly, just the way he went about it was like he'd been there and done it before many, many times."

"And that's a great sign of any IPL cricketer, right?," Abhinav said. "They were 172 for 3 in the last game, chasing 232, they got 189 all out. I know the wickets fell before him, but the pressure increased in the last game right after the timeout. I feared the same when he got out of that no-ball, but luck is a beautiful thing there. You get a reprieve and then you say, 'okay, this time I'm not making a mistake again.'