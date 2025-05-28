Jitesh survives Rathi's run-out appeal at non-striker's end

The incident took place in the 17th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) chase of 228 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 . When Rathi broke the bails at the non-striker's end, Jitesh was out of his crease. The on-field umpire checked with Rathi if he wanted to go ahead with the appeal and after Rathi had replied in the affirmative, the TV umpire ruled Jitesh not out, saying the bowler had completed his delivery stride before taking the bails off.

According to the IPL's playing conditions 38.3.1, "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out by the bowler attempting to run him/her out. In these circumstances, the non- striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is broken by the bowler throwing the ball at the wicket or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

Also, around the time not out flashed on the big screen, Pant gestured that he had withdrawn the appeal and then exchanged hugs with Jitesh. Even if the TV umpire had have ruled Jitesh out, Pant suggested he would have withdrawn the appeal, which he was entitled to.

Jitesh was on 57 off 25 when the incident happened. He went onto finish unbeaten on 85 off 33 balls as RCB mowed down 228 with six wickets and eight balls to spare. It was RCB's highest successful chase in the IPL and the third highest overall in the tournament's history.