Stats - RCB pull off third-highest successful chase in IPL

Target that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully chased on Tuesday. It is the third-highest successful chase in the IPL. Punjab Kings (PBKS) had chased 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 but were on the losing side earlier this season when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased 246.

Target RCB chased against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2010, their previous highest successful chase in the IPL. Overall, the 228-run chase was only the third successful 200-plus chase for RCB in the IPL.

7-0 RCB became the first team to win all their away matches during the league stage of an IPL edition. KKR and Mumbai Indians (MI) also won seven away matches in the 2012 season, but it was across eight games, and they lost one. Gujarat Titans (GT) lost only one away match in 2023, winning their remaining six.