Stats - RCB pull off third-highest successful chase in IPL
All the records and RCB and Jitesh Sharma broke against LSG on Tuesday
228 Target that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully chased on Tuesday. It is the third-highest successful chase in the IPL. Punjab Kings (PBKS) had chased 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 but were on the losing side earlier this season when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased 246.
204 Target RCB chased against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2010, their previous highest successful chase in the IPL. Overall, the 228-run chase was only the third successful 200-plus chase for RCB in the IPL.
7-0 RCB became the first team to win all their away matches during the league stage of an IPL edition. KKR and Mumbai Indians (MI) also won seven away matches in the 2012 season, but it was across eight games, and they lost one. Gujarat Titans (GT) lost only one away match in 2023, winning their remaining six.
Only three teams before RCB had won all their away matches during the league phase of a T20 tournament, involving five-plus teams (minimum of five away matches). Otago in the HRV Cup 2012-13, Titans in Ram Slam T20 Challenge 2015-16, and Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2019 won all their five away matches in the league phase of the respective tournaments.
85* Jitesh Sharma's score in the chase on Tuesday is the third highest while batting at No. 6 or lower in the IPL. Hardik Pandya's 91 against KKR in 2019 and Andre Russell's 88* against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 are ahead of Jitesh's knock.
Jitesh's effort is also comfortably the highest in a successful IPL chase, with the previous highest being 70*.
8 Fifty-plus scores for Virat Kohli in IPL 2025, all of them resulting in wins for RCB. These are the most fifty-plus scores by any batter in wins in an IPL season. Kohli and David Warner in 2016 and Shubman Gill in 2023 had seven fifty-plus scores in wins.
5 IPL editions where Kohli has scored 600-plus runs, including the IPL 2025. These are the most for any batter, surpassing KL Rahul, who did it four times.
1 Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 118 is the first individual hundred across 22 IPL matches in Lucknow. It was his second hundred in the IPL, having scored 128* against SRH in 2018, but he ended up on the losing side both times.
203 Runs scored by the captains on Tuesday - 118* by Pant and 85* by Jitesh. Only once did the captains aggregate more runs in an IPL match - 210 by KL Rahul (91 for PBKS) and Sanju Samson (119 for RR) in 2021 at Wankhede.
74 Runs conceded by Will O'Rourke in his four overs are the third most by any bowler in an IPL match. The 76 runs Jofra Archer conceded against SRH and 75 by Mohammed Shami against PBKS are higher than O'Rourke's 74, all in the IPL 2025.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo