Live Blog - Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Padikkal: From duck to duck
A horror season for LSG batter Devdutt Padikkal. Started his season with 0. Ends his season with 0. In between, got scores of only 9, 6, 7, 3 and 13.
Gone to the inswinging delivery of slinger Nuwan Thushara. Was slow to get in position for any shot. Burns a review too.
Interestingly, the last time LSG used a "new" opener vs MI (Arshin Kulkarni), he too was out for a first-ball duck to Nuwan Thushara.
LSG 1/1 in 0.2 overs
Tendulkar in, Bumrah out (among other changes)
"In Wankhede, chasing is better," says Hardik after MI win the toss. He talks about playing for the badge tonight. No Bumrah, Tendulkar is in. Tilak has an injury, Brevis is in. Tim David also misses out.
"Quinton misses out, Padikkal comes in. Matt Henry comes in," says KL Rahul. "Generally, a good batting wicket here but there's been a bit in this wicket. Will assess the correct score at the powerplay. Couple of weeks ago we were sitting comfortably to qualify for the playoffs, so it is disappointing to find ourselves in this position."
LSG's struggles with the ball
This will be the first time Lucknow Super Giants will not make the playoffs. And you wonder whether to blame their batting or bowling. With only 65 wickets in 13 matches, they are the least successful bowling unit of the season. Batting-wise, they have among the worst averages (29) and run-rates (8.93) for the season.
5 Average wickets LSG have taken per game in IPL 2024
Farewell, Rohit?
Five titles between 2013 and 2020. Over 200 games for the franchise. And after one season as non-captain, the vibes surrounding Rohit Sharma is that this could be the end of the road for the man at Mumbai Indians. With a big auction to follow, will Rohit return to Mumbai or is this it? That's one of the few subplots to look at in this consolation match* between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
*LSG can technically get to 14 points but mathematically it is rather impossible to qualify
ALSO READ: Anatomy of a Fall: How MI flunked IPL 2024
