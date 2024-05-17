Matches (11)
Live
67th Match (N), Wankhede, May 17, 2024, Indian Premier League
MI chose to field.

Current RR: 6.00
forecasterLive Forecast:LSG 178
Live
Live
Updated 7 mins ago • Published Today

Live Blog - Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

By Sreshth Shah

Padikkal: From duck to duck

A horror season for LSG batter Devdutt Padikkal. Started his season with 0. Ends his season with 0. In between, got scores of only 9, 6, 7, 3 and 13.
Gone to the inswinging delivery of slinger Nuwan Thushara. Was slow to get in position for any shot. Burns a review too.
Interestingly, the last time LSG used a "new" opener vs MI (Arshin Kulkarni), he too was out for a first-ball duck to Nuwan Thushara.
LSG 1/1 in 0.2 overs

Tendulkar in, Bumrah out (among other changes)

"In Wankhede, chasing is better," says Hardik after MI win the toss. He talks about playing for the badge tonight. No Bumrah, Tendulkar is in. Tilak has an injury, Brevis is in. Tim David also misses out.
"Quinton misses out, Padikkal comes in. Matt Henry comes in," says KL Rahul. "Generally, a good batting wicket here but there's been a bit in this wicket. Will assess the correct score at the powerplay. Couple of weeks ago we were sitting comfortably to qualify for the playoffs, so it is disappointing to find ourselves in this position."

LSG's struggles with the ball

This will be the first time Lucknow Super Giants will not make the playoffs. And you wonder whether to blame their batting or bowling. With only 65 wickets in 13 matches, they are the least successful bowling unit of the season. Batting-wise, they have among the worst averages (29) and run-rates (8.93) for the season.
5 Average wickets LSG have taken per game in IPL 2024
1
1

Farewell, Rohit?

Do you think Rohit returns to Mumbai next year?
9.7K votes
No - the chapter is over
Yes - as a retained player
Maybe - as an RTM or auction
Five titles between 2013 and 2020. Over 200 games for the franchise. And after one season as non-captain, the vibes surrounding Rohit Sharma is that this could be the end of the road for the man at Mumbai Indians. With a big auction to follow, will Rohit return to Mumbai or is this it? That's one of the few subplots to look at in this consolation match* between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
*LSG can technically get to 14 points but mathematically it is rather impossible to qualify
1
2
LSG Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KL Rahul
not out12
D Padikkal
lbw01
MP Stoinis
not out11
Extras(w 2)
Total4(1 wkt; 0.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
RR1385160.273
SRH1375150.406
CSK1376140.528
DC147714-0.377
RCB1367120.387
LSG136712-0.787
GT145712-1.063
PBKS135810-0.347
MI13498-0.271
Full Table
