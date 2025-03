IPL 2025: Parag named Royals captain for first three games, Samson to play as batter

Samson, who had finger surgery last month, joined the RR squad on Monday following his rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He is likely to play as an Impact Sub in the IPL, with Dhruv Jurel an option to keep wicket. Jurel had also kept wicket in place of Samson in the fifth T20I against England in February after he was hit on the finger by a Jofra Archer delivery while batting. Samson will return as captain once fully fit, an RR release said.

"I'm not completely fit for three or more games," Samson said in a video posted by the official RR handle on Instagram. "I think there are a lot of leaders from this group. From the last few years, there have been great people who have taken care of this environment really nicely. But for the three games, Riyan will be leading. He is well capable to do it and I expect everyone to be with him and support him."