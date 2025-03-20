IPL 2025: Parag named Royals captain for first three games, Samson to play as batter
Samson's injured finger is still healing after surgery last month
Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) for their first three matches in IPL 2025 with regular captain Sanju Samson, who is recuperating from a finger injury, set to play as a batter till he gets cleared for wicketkeeping and fielding duties.
Samson, who had finger surgery last month, joined the RR squad on Monday following his rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He is likely to play as an Impact Sub in the IPL, with Dhruv Jurel an option to keep wicket. Jurel had also kept wicket in place of Samson in the fifth T20I against England in February after he was hit on the finger by a Jofra Archer delivery while batting. Samson will return as captain once fully fit, an RR release said.
"I'm not completely fit for three or more games," Samson said in a video posted by the official RR handle on Instagram. "I think there are a lot of leaders from this group. From the last few years, there have been great people who have taken care of this environment really nicely. But for the three games, Riyan will be leading. He is well capable to do it and I expect everyone to be with him and support him."
Parag, meanwhile, will be captaining in the IPL for the first time and will be the fifth youngest to lead a team in the tournament. He has been part of RR since 2019 and was retained by the franchise for INR 14 crore ahead of the mega auction last year. In the 2024 IPL, he finished with 573 runs, the most by an RR batter and third-highest overall, and hit four half-centuries which even helped him earn a T20I and an ODI debut for India.
"Rajasthan Royals' decision to hand Riyan the captaincy underscores the franchise's confidence in his leadership, a skill he has demonstrated through his tenure as Assam's domestic captain," a statement from the franchise said. "Having been a crucial member of the Royals setup over the years, his understanding of the team's dynamic makes him well-equipped to step into this role for the initial phase of the tournament."
Parag will take charge in the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home games in Guwahati against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30. Parag won 10 of 17 matches leading Assam in T20 cricket between 2021 and 2023, averaging 67.09 and striking at 167.72.