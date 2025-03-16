Can revamped Royals cope with dearth of overseas batters?

RR revamped their bowling unit in the mega auction after not retaining or buying back Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. They went on a bowler shopping spree - Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana cost INR 28.65 crores - and did not buy any overseas batters. Shimron Hetmyer, who was retained, is their only overseas batter. He is a certain starter, but if form or fitness becomes an issue, RR have few back-up options.

It isn't common for a team to have an entirely Indian top five for the majority of the season. It's happened in 37 games in the IPL over the years: MI did it ten times last season and finished bottom; KKR did it seven times in 2015 and finished fifth; the other 20 instances were scattered, not Plan A for the teams. So if RR have Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel as the top five, as it looks like they might, they will be attempting something that hasn't taken teams into the playoffs in the past.