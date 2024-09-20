Matches (22)
Rathour joins Rajasthan Royals as batting coach

He will re-unite with Dravid, not long after they lifted the T20 World Cup this year

ESPNcricinfo staff
20-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour have a look at the pitch, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Bengaluru, 1st day, March 12, 2022

Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour are back together  •  BCCI

Vikram Rathour, the former India batting coach, will once again team up with Rahul Dravid as he joins the support staff at Rajasthan Royals in a similar capacity. Dravid was named the RR head coach earlier this month.
Rathour's association comes on the back of a five-year stint with the Indian team, where he worked alongside Ravi Shastri and later Dravid. In June, Rathour's contract ended soon after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
"Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals," Dravid said in a statement.
"Together, we've built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I'm thrilled to reunite with him. His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals."
This will be Rathour's second IPL stint, having earlier been part of the coaching set up at Punjab Kings. He has also been the director of cricket at Himachal Pradesh previously.
Earlier this month, Rathour was part of New Zealand's coaching set-up as batting consultant in Greater Noida, as part of their preparation for six Tests they were to play in Asia.
"The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting," Rathour said. "I look forward to contributing to the team's vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships."
Back in the day, Rathour was a prolific scorer for Punjab, scoring a majority of his 11,473 first-class runs for them. His international career was very brief; he played six Tests and seven ODIs between 1996 and 1997.
