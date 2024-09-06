Herath, Rathour join NZ Test team for short-term roles

Rangana Herath and Vikram Rathour have linked up with the New Zealand Test squad, who are set to play six Tests in Asia over the next two months. Herath will be the spin-bowling coach for New Zealand's next three Tests - one against Afghanistan and two in Sri Lanka - while Rathour will only be with the squad for the one-off Afghanistan Test in Greater Noida, India, starting September 9.

"Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz [Patel], Mitch [Santner] and Rachin [Ravindra], having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the subcontinent will be hugely beneficial.

"Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless."

After the Sri Lanka tour in the second half of this month, the New Zealand side will return to India for three Tests in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. Out of these six Tests, only the one against Afghanistan will not count for the World Test Championship (WTC).

Apart from Ajaz, Santner and Ravindra, New Zealand will also have offbreak spin options in Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips for the Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Tests. They have not announced the squad for the India Tests yet.

Herath, with 433 Test wickets to his name from 93 matches, replaces former Pakistan offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq who is now among the five mentors the PCB named to uplift their domestic cricket. Herath was a spin-bowling coach with the Bangladesh side until recently.