Matches (7)
CPL 2024 (2)
ENG v SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
SCO vs AUS (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Only Test at Greater Noida, , Sep 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Only Test, Greater Noida, September 09 - 13, 2024, Afghanistan tour of India
Prev
Next
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
Photos
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
NZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rahmat Shah
9 M • 578 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 54.68 SR
Ibrahim Zadran
7 M • 541 Runs • 38.64 Avg • 46.96 SR
KS Williamson
10 M • 1098 Runs • 64.59 Avg • 53.95 SR
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 616 Runs • 41.07 Avg • 55.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zahir Khan
5 M • 11 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 61.09 SR
Nijat Masood
3 M • 9 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 46.55 SR
MJ Henry
7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 42.65 SR
TG Southee
10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 74.44 SR
Squad
AFG
NZ
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Afsar Zazai 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bahir Shah 
Top order Batter
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khalil Ahmed 
Bowler
Nijat Masood 
Bowler
Qais Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmat Shah 
Allrounder
Riaz Hassan 
Batter
Shahidullah 
Batting Allrounder
Shams Ur Rahman 
-
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zia-ur-Rehman 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
Series
Afghanistan tour of India
Afghanistan v New Zealand
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2549
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days9,10,11,12,13 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question