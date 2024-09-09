Matches (7)
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Only Test at Greater Noida, , Sep 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Only Test, Greater Noida, September 09 - 13, 2024, Afghanistan tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
W
L
L
L
New Zealand
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG9 M • 578 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 54.68 SR
AFG7 M • 541 Runs • 38.64 Avg • 46.96 SR
10 M • 1098 Runs • 64.59 Avg • 53.95 SR
9 M • 616 Runs • 41.07 Avg • 55.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG5 M • 11 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 61.09 SR
AFG3 M • 9 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 46.55 SR
NZ7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 42.65 SR
NZ10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 74.44 SR
Squad
AFG
NZ
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2549
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12,13 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Williamson: We don't usually get such a volume of Tests
New Zealand batter also touches on the importance of learning to play differently in the subcontinent
Herath, Rathour join NZ Test team for short-term roles
They will join the support staff just before New Zealand's six Tests in Asia over the next two months
Southee excited about 'great challenge' in the backdrop of cricket's 'changing landscape'
"We've seen in the other formats what a side they can be," Southee says of the Test against Afghanistan