Rinku set to play Duleep Trophy as India's Test players head for camp

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep are set to leave the India A team and be replaced by Pratam Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani and Pulkit Narang. Fast bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa is likely to move from India A to India D for the second round.

India B are likely to lose Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Yash Dayal and their spots will be taken by Suyash Prabhudesai, Himanshu Mantri and Rinku, whose omission from all squads for the first round was a bit of a surprise. Sarfaraz, who is part of India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, will stay with India B for the second round of Duleep Trophy matches that are scheduled to end on September 15, three days before the start of the Chennai Test.

India C are unaffected by the changes, but India D are set to lose Axar Patel and Tushar Deshpande, who is injured. Kaverappa and Nishant Sindhu will join their squad.

The Indian team is set to assemble in Chennai on September 12 for a preparatory camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19.

Likely squads for 2nd round of Duleep Trophy matches

India A: Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratam Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk), Rinku Singh, Suyash Prabhudesai, Himanshu Mantri

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier