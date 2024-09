Suthar's seven-wicket haul sets up India C's outright win

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar first bagged 7 for 49 with the ball in the third innings, before smashing a six and a four during his contribution of 19 with the bat in what turned out to be the final over of the match. Those efforts helped India C successfully - yet nervously - chase down 233 against India D in the Duleep Trophy first-round game in Anantapur.

At one stage, India C had eight wickets intact when they were only 68 runs away from the target. But India D offspinner Saransh Jain triggered a collapse, as India C lost 4 for 26 in the space of 12 overs. Saransh first broke a stand of 88 when he had Rajat Patidar stumped for 44 in the 38th over before Arshdeep Singh had Patidar's partner Aryan Juyal caught for 47 in the next over.

Victory for India C! Abishek Porel (35*) and Manav Suthar (19*) hold their nerve to take India C past the finish line. They win by 4 wickets What an exciting roller-coaster of a match #DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard https://t.co/PcAyYzIC6z pic.twitter.com/4eUCQUBrK5

Saransh also dismissed Baba Indrajith soon after, while Axar Patel got Hrithik Shokeen. Suthar joined Abishek Porel at that stage, and they added 42 to ensure that India C crossed the line without any further hiccups, with Porel scoring a crucial 35*. Earlier, the foundations for India C's chase was laid by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan adding a run-a-ball 64 for the first wicket. Both batters were also dismissed by Saransh, with Gaikwad hitting 46 off just 48 balls.

But the day had started with India D 202 runs ahead, and Axar, their top-scorer in the first innings, still at the crease. This time, Axar added 33 for the ninth wicket with Harshit Rana, before Suthar had the allrounder caught at long-off for 28 in the 57th over. Two overs later, Suthar bowled last man Aditya Thakare for a duck, and pocketed each of the last seven wickets to fall in India D's innings.