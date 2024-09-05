Matches (10)
India D vs India C, 2nd Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd Match, Anantapur, September 05 - 08, 2024, Duleep Trophy
India D FlagIndia D
(23.1 ov) 52/6
India C FlagIndia C

Day 1 - India C chose to field.

Current RR: 2.24
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 66.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 18/1 (1.80)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Axar Patel* 
(lhb)		8371021.621 (8b)8 (30b)
Saransh Jain 
(lhb)		2110018.180 (2b)2 (11b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
(rm)		7.121421.953510-
Manav Suthar 
(sla)		42411.002100-
MatRunsHSAve
562369110*35.89
32125210029.81
MatWktsBBIAve
21885/5923.13
15668/3324.14
 Last BatSrikar Bharat 13 (42b) FOW48/6 (20.2 Ov)
23rd
2
1
22nd
1b
21st
W
20th
4
Match centre Ground time: 11:30
Scores: Chetan Kumar
23.1
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
end of over 233 runs
IND-D: 52/6CRR: 2.26 
Saransh Jain2 (11b)
Axar Patel8 (36b 1x4)
Manav Suthar 4-2-4-1
Vijaykumar Vyshak 7-2-14-2
22.6
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.5
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.4
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.3
2
Suthar to Jain, 2 runs
22.2
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.1
1
Suthar to Axar Patel, 1 run
end of over 22Maiden
IND-D: 49/6CRR: 2.22 
Saransh Jain0 (6b)
Axar Patel7 (35b 1x4)
Vijaykumar Vyshak 7-2-14-2
Manav Suthar 3-2-1-1
21.6
Vyshak to Jain, no run
21.5
Vyshak to Jain, no run
21.4
1b
Vyshak to Axar Patel, 1 bye
21.3
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
21.2
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
21.1
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
end of over 21Wicket maiden
IND-D: 48/6CRR: 2.28 
Saransh Jain0 (4b)
Axar Patel7 (31b 1x4)
Manav Suthar 3-2-1-1
Anshul Kamboj 8-0-25-2
20.6
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.5
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.4
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.3
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.2
W
Suthar to Bharat, OUT
Srikar Bharat c Indrajith b Suthar 13 (42b 2x4 0x6) SR: 30.95
20.1
Suthar to Bharat, no run
end of over 204 runs
IND-D: 48/5CRR: 2.40 
Axar Patel7 (31b 1x4)
Srikar Bharat13 (40b 2x4)
Anshul Kamboj 8-0-25-2
Manav Suthar 2-1-1-0
19.6
Kamboj to Axar Patel, no run
Match details
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
TossIndia C, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5,6,7,8 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
India
Vinod Seshan
TV Umpire
India
Mohit Krishnadas
Match Referee
India
Gaurav Vashisht
Language
English
India D Innings
Player NameRB
A Taide
caught45
Y Dubey
caught1012
SS Iyer
caught916
D Padikkal
caught04
RK Bhui
caught413
KS Bharat
caught1342
AR Patel
not out837
SS Jain
not out211
Extras(b 1, nb 1)
Total52(6 wkts; 23.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Duleep Trophy

Full Table