India D vs India C, 2nd Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match, Anantapur, September 05 - 08, 2024, Duleep Trophy
Current RR: 2.24
• Min. Ov. Rem: 66.5
• Last 10 ov (RR): 18/1 (1.80)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
|(lhb)
|8
|37
|1
|0
|21.62
|1 (8b)
|8 (30b)
|(lhb)
|2
|11
|0
|0
|18.18
|0 (2b)
|2 (11b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|(rm)
|7.1
|2
|14
|2
|1.95
|35
|1
|0
|-
|(sla)
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1.00
|21
|0
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|56
|2369
|110*
|35.89
|32
|1252
|100
|29.81
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|21
|88
|5/59
|23.13
|15
|66
|8/33
|24.14
Last Bat: Srikar Bharat 13 (42b) • FOW: 48/6 (20.2 Ov)
•
23rd
•
•
•
2
•
1
22nd
•
•
1b
•
•
•
21st
•
•
•
•
W
•
20th
•
•
•
•
•
4
Match centre Ground time: 11:30Scores: Chetan Kumar
23.1
•
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
end of over 233 runs
IND-D: 52/6CRR: 2.26
Saransh Jain2 (11b)
Axar Patel8 (36b 1x4)
Manav Suthar 4-2-4-1
Vijaykumar Vyshak 7-2-14-2
22.6
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.5
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.4
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.3
2
Suthar to Jain, 2 runs
22.2
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
22.1
1
Suthar to Axar Patel, 1 run
end of over 22Maiden
IND-D: 49/6CRR: 2.22
Saransh Jain0 (6b)
Axar Patel7 (35b 1x4)
Vijaykumar Vyshak 7-2-14-2
Manav Suthar 3-2-1-1
21.6
•
Vyshak to Jain, no run
21.5
•
Vyshak to Jain, no run
21.4
1b
Vyshak to Axar Patel, 1 bye
21.3
•
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
21.2
•
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
21.1
•
Vyshak to Axar Patel, no run
end of over 21Wicket maiden
IND-D: 48/6CRR: 2.28
Saransh Jain0 (4b)
Axar Patel7 (31b 1x4)
Manav Suthar 3-2-1-1
Anshul Kamboj 8-0-25-2
20.6
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.5
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.4
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.3
•
Suthar to Jain, no run
20.2
W
Suthar to Bharat, OUT
Srikar Bharat c Indrajith b Suthar 13 (42b 2x4 0x6) SR: 30.95
20.1
•
Suthar to Bharat, no run
end of over 204 runs
IND-D: 48/5CRR: 2.40
Axar Patel7 (31b 1x4)
Srikar Bharat13 (40b 2x4)
Anshul Kamboj 8-0-25-2
Manav Suthar 2-1-1-0
19.6
•
Kamboj to Axar Patel, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
|Toss
|India C, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
