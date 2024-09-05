Axar Patel's all-round skills light up first day of Duleep Trophy
He scored a counterattacking 86 and then took two wickets in two overs to leave the game in the balance
India C 91 for 4 (Porel 32*, Rana 2-13, Axar 2-16) trail India D 164 all out (Axar 86, Vyshak 3-19, Kamboj 2-47) by 73 runs
Axar Patel bolstered his credentials as one of the country's most important all-round players on the first day of the Duleep Trophy, scoring a remarkable half-century to carry India D out of severe trouble in Anantapur. He then came back to pick up two wickets in two overs as well to ensure a game that could have slipped away from his team now remains in the balance.
Anantapur more than lived up to its reputation of being a fast-bowler friendly venue. A wicket fell in the very first over of the game, which set the trend in the early going as India C, having opted to bowl, cut through the opposition top order, leaving them at 34 for 5. It was difficult even for players on the fringes of the Indian Test team as Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal ended up with scores of 9 and 0. Karnataka fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak was responsible for much of this damage and the threat he posed continued throughout the day. He finished with figures of 12-3-19-3.
Into this mire stepped Axar, batting at No. 7 but in to face a newish ball with barely 11 overs done. He has made several telling contributions from down the order for India in Test cricket, although he hasn't always walked into a situation as bad as this one when playing international cricket. Axar responded to it with aggression, scoring 86 runs off just 118 balls with six fours and six sixes. He shepherded India D's lower order, putting on an 84-run ninth-wicket partnership with Arshdeep Singh (13). But for all his good work, he could only get his team to a total of 164.
India C started poorly as well with B Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad becoming the seventh and eighth players to bag single-figure scores on a day when 14 wickets fell. Harshit Rana took them both out in his opening spell and went to stumps with figures of 7-5-13-2. Axar built on those early wickets when he was brought on to bowl, striking twice in two overs. Among those he sent back was Rajat Patidar who is known for his strokeplay against spin and was using it to help his team recover from those early blows. India C went to stumps at 91 for 4, still trailing by 73 runs.