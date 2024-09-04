Duleep Trophy first round: Injured Kishan ruled out, Samson named replacement

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of Duleep Trophy with a groin injury. Sanju Samson has been named as his replacement in the India D squad.

Kishan had sustained the injury during the Buchi Babu Tournament earlier this month in Tamil Nadu where he played two games for Jharkhand, his first set of multi-day games in over a year. India D will open their campaign against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C, on September 5, in Anantapur.

Allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy , meanwhile, has been cleared to play and is available for selection for India B. Reddy, who had a sports hernia surgery in June after being withdrawn from India's T20I squad to Zimbabwe, was initially included subject to fitness.

Meanwhile, India A will be without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna , who continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Prasidh has begun bowling at full tilt following a four-month rehab, but the National Cricket Academy trainers want to tread cautiously, given he has now been hampered with injury concerns for the better part of two seasons.

Prasidh last played for India on the tour of South Africa in December-January, and he is believed to be nearing full match fitness. It's likely he could yet play a part during the later rounds of the Duleep Trophy in the lead-up to the Ranji Trophy.

Kishan and Prasidh's absence adds to a growing list of top India players who have been ruled out of the tournament for different reasons. Earlier this week, Suryakumar Yadav's comeback to first-class cricket had to be put on hold after he bruised his hand, also during the Buchi Babu tournament, playing for Mumbai in Coimbatore. A BCCI release said that the medical team is continuing to assess his injury, and that a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round.

Prior to that, the fast-bowling pair of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik had been pulled out because of dengue fever, while Ravindra Jadeja was withdrawn from the India B squad. Navdeep Saini was named Siraj's replacement in India B, and Gourav Yadav, the Puducherry fast bowler, was called in to replace Umran for India C.

The first round of the Duleep Trophy will be played in Anantapur and Bengaluru from September 5. It's the only round where some of the top India Test players - including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav - will feature before they disperse to get ready for India's Test season that begins against Bangladesh in Chennai from September 19.