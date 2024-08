Duleep Trophy first round: Siraj, Malik ruled out due to illness; Jadeja withdrawn

Gaurav, a 32-year-old fast bowler originally from Madhya Pradesh, switched to Puducherry before the last domestic season. He made headlines when he picked up 41 wickets in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, second on the overall list, in just seven games at an average of 14.58, with five five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul to stun Delhi in the opening round . Before that too, he was a consistent wicket-taker with the red ball, with a tally of 24 in 2022-23, 23 in 2021-22, and 23 in 2019-20 as well. Overall he has played 37 first-class matches for 141 wickets, since making his debut in the format in November 2012.