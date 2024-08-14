Pant to make red-ball comeback with Duleep Trophy; Shami not picked

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who had lost their central contracts for not prioritising domestic cricket, are also back

Rishabh Pant is set to make his comeback in red-ball cricket with the Duleep Trophy, which will kick off India's 2024-25 domestic season on September 5. This is the first time Pant will play first-class cricket since his car accident in December 2022.

Mohammed Shami , however, isn't part of any of the four squads. He is nearing full fitness and has begun bowling full tilt as he targets a comeback during the two-Test series against Bangladesh from September 19. Shami is expected to continue training under the NCA's watch in Bengaluru.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo , Test captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have been given an extended break ahead of India's home season.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, whose most recent competitive game was in January 2024, is also set to make a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff. He is in the final stages of rehab for a quadriceps tendon injury, for which he underwent surgery in February. Prasidh will miss the Maharaja T20 Trophy, Karnataka's domestic T20 competition, to complete his recovery ahead of the first round of the Duleep Trophy matches played simultaneously in Anantapur and Bengaluru.

Top-order batter Tilak Varma, who suffered a wrist injury towards the end of IPL 2024, was also picked for the Duleep Trophy. He wasn't picked in India's squad that played five T20Is in Zimbabwe in July because of the injury.

India's selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, has rewarded domestic form, an example of which is the inclusion of Mumbai allrounder Musheer Khan. The 19-year-old had a breakout year in which he was part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad as well as Mumbai's victorious Ranji Trophy campaign.

Musheer, who struck a double-hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final and a match-winning hundred in the final, will play alongside his older brother and India batter Sarfaraz Khan, one of the several contenders for a place in India's Test middle order.

Allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been included subject to fitness. He is recovering from a sports hernia surgery in June, after being withdrawn from India's T20I squad to Zimbabwe.

Duleep Trophy 2024-25 squads

Team A: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk)

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier