Rahul, Pant, Suryakumar, Gill set to play Duleep Trophy

Senior players like Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah and Ashwin are likely to miss the tournament before the international season begins

Some high-profile players apar from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy • BCCI

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli , R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah won't be available for India's season-opening Duleep Trophy from September 5, the teams for which will be picked later this month by the selection panel led by the Ajit Agarkar. However, most other centrally-contracted players are set to feature in the four-team competition.

There is also a possibility that Mohammed Shami , who is nearing full fitness , will be asked to feature in one of the matches to prove match fitness. Shami is currently in his last stages of rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and has slowly eased himself into considerable bowling workloads over the past week.

With India set to play 10 Tests over the next five months - five at home and five in Australia - the senior players will be given an extended break leading into the first of those assignments, the two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chennai on September 19.

One of the two Duleep Trophy games that will be held simultaneously from September 5 is likely to be moved from Anantapur to Bengaluru owing to logistical considerations. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been sounded out informally to be available to host the fixture.

The move to have several contracted players feature in the competition is in line with the BCCI's push towards ensuring domestic cricket is prioritised . In February, secretary Jay Shah had sent out a letter that prioritising IPL over domestic cricket would lead to "severe implications", which had later led to Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan losing their central contracts after they missed some of the Ranji Trophy games just before the IPL.

Originally a zonal competition picked by a convener from each of the six zones (North, South, East, West, Central and North-East), the format of the Duleep Trophy was tweaked prior to this season, upon the recommendation of a BCCI working group comprising former head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, Agarkar and BCCI general manager Abey Kuruvilla.