'Want to play for India in all three formats' - Suryakumar hopes to make a Test comeback

"I want to play for India in all three formats," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by the Times of India . "Playing in Buchi Babu will give me good practice for the red-ball tournaments this season."

With India not playing any more T20Is until the series against Bangladesh in October, Suryakumar has a decent runway of red-ball matches to push for a comeback to Test cricket. The Buchi Babu tournament will be followed by the season-opening Duleep Trophy in Anantapur, which will be contested by four teams picked by the national selectors.