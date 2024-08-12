Saha looks to wipe slate clean with Bengal: 'I want to help in any capacity possible'

"All I am thinking about is about playing for Bengal. I have forgotten everything that happened in the past"

Wriddhiman Saha - "When I will retire, I will leave all forms and all formats of cricket, but right now, I'm available for everything" • BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha has said that he wants to bury his past issues with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), as he looks ahead to a fruitful reunion with the team that he represented from 2007 to 2022.

Speaking to the media at the Eden Gardens, Saha was clear that he did not want to discuss the past at all, and instead had his focus on serving Bengal cricket for the remainder of his career. Saha, 39, said, he was keen to take the field as a Bengal cricketer but was also open to a coaching stint in the future.

"I don't think of the past or the future, but only stay in the present. And on that note, currently, all I am thinking about is about playing for Bengal. I have forgotten everything that happened in the past," he said. "But I am open to help Bengal in any capacity possible. Since I am a cricketer, I would be better off helping Bengal in coaching instead of any administrative role."

Saha had parted ways with the Bengal team before the 2022-23 domestic season following a clash of words with CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das, who in a statement had made references about Saha "giving all sorts of excuses" to "skip" Ranji Trophy games for Bengal.

At the time, Saha had sought an apology, and even though the CAB selected him for subsequent games, he didn't back down from getting the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) that would take him as a player-mentor to Tripura.

The incident happened around the same time that Saha, then 37, was also informed by the Rahul Dravid-led India team management that he would not be considered for upcoming Test squads following India's return from the away tour of South Africa in January 2022.

"I am not looking at retiring at the moment," Saha, wearing a cap with the slogan "Never Give Up", said when asked about his prospects of working in the media or participating in various T20 leagues. "When I will retire, I will leave all forms and all formats of cricket, but right now, I am focused on red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket, the IPL, and I'm available for everything. I will be managing my workload with one eye on my age, but I still have the drive to play cricket and see Bengal do well."

While CAB president Snehasish Ganguly was tight-lipped about whether Saha would be handed the Bengal captaincy now that Manoj Tiwary has retired from cricket after the 2023-24 season, he did say that someone of Saha's experience was necessary for Bengal to fill the gap left by Tiwary. Ganguly also said CAB were delighted in not only getting Saha, a "son of the soil", but also former vice-captain Sudip Chatterjee , who had left for Tripura around the same time as Saha.

However, Saha's availability for Bengal now leaves the team with two high-quality wicket-keepers in their ranks with Abishek Porel also in the mix and potentially only one place in the XI for either player. On finding the balance between grooming a young wicketkeeper like Porel and using his experience to help Bengal, Saha said he would support Porel's growth wholeheartedly and ensure he doesn't fall by the wayside just to accommodate the senior pro.

"Even before I left Bengal, I was grooming Abishek from the sidelines, and that will continue," Saha said. "I have been seeing his growth from his young days, and have been having conversations with him. I am sure the management will also aim to give Abishek all the opportunities possible."

Wriddhiman Saha had signed with Tripura for the 2022-23 Indian domestic season, before making a return to Bengal • PTI

Bengal have been knocking on the doors of a Ranji Trophy title for the last four years, reaching the final twice but losing on both occasions to Saurashtra in 2019-20 and 2022-23. However, one concern among the fans of Bengal cricket has been the lack of Bengali cricketers in the team. Saha, though, felt players should mainly be selected only on merit.

"When you get selected for India, there is no quota of having these number of boys from North Zone or South Zone or East Zone or West Zone," he said. "If you play well, you will get an opportunity, and that's what has been happening in Bengal. Even if some of our players have originated from outside Bengal and may not be Bengalis, it does not make them any less part of the Bengal team. Shahbaz [Ahmed], Akash [Deep] and [Abhimanyu] Easwaran, I have seen them training here from their young days. They haven't just come here overnight. They are as much a part of the Bengal side [as others].

"I can understand that some people may feel that the Bengal team should have more Bengalis, but I don't feel that's enough reason as talent and hard work should be the primary criteria. If you see that way, then you'll also say Manoj Tiwary is not a Bengali. But that's obviously not true. So I do not feel that's such an issue in Bengal cricket, especially when you're doing so well, like we have seen the team in the last four to five years."