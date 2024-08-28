Shami in Bengal's probables list for 2024-25 domestic season

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami , who is working his way back from an ankle injury, has been included in Bengal's 31-member probables list for the upcoming domestic season. The injury has sidelined him from all cricket since the ODI World Cup in last November.

Shami, however, is nearing full fitness and has begun bowling at full tilt as he targets a comeback during India's international home season, which will kick off with the first Test against Bangladesh from September 19 in Chennai. He is expected to continue training under the National Cricket Academy's watch in Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, PTI had reported that Shami will play either one or both of Bengal's away match against Uttar Pradesh, which begins on October 11, and home fixture against Bihar, which will start on October 18.

Prior to India's departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed Shami had "started to bowl" and the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai "was always the goal" for his comeback.

Even if Shami misses some or all of India's home Tests - two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand - he still has enough time to build up his bowling rhythm for the tour of Australia, for which the team will depart shortly after the third Test against New Zealand ends on November 5.

Mohammed Kaif , Shami's younger brother, is also part of the longlist along with Wriddhiman Saha, who had moved back to his home state from Tripura, ahead of the 2024-25 season.