Ranji Trophy in two phases: a welcome experiment or harsh momentum breaker?

India's domestic season is set to kick off on September 5 with the Duleep Trophy, a tournament that has been fighting for relevance in a crowded calendar. It's largely because of this that the BCCI has tweaked the format, having reverted from a six-team zonal competition that was in place for the past few seasons, to a four-team event comprising internationals and those on the fringes.

The other change comes in the form of a split to the Ranji Trophy, with the white-ball competitions sandwiched in between. This has been done to ensure red-ball games, predominantly in northern and eastern India, aren't disrupted by the winter rain and heavy fog.

Another key change includes tosses being eliminated at the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy with the visiting team having the right to choose whether to bat or bowl first. In a revamped points system, teams will also get additional points for their batting and bowling performances in the first innings.

ESPNcricinfo spoke to a few domestic coaches and former players about these changes.

Is this the best format for the Duleep Trophy?

Wasim Jaffer, former India opener: Having many international players participating in the Duleep Trophy is a positive step. You want these players to be part of domestic cricket when international cricket is not happening. Moreover, the national selectors picking these teams is a better move. The cream of promising talent get a chance to strengthen their case under the selectors' watch. : Having many international players participating in the Duleep Trophy is a positive step. You want these players to be part of domestic cricket when international cricket is not happening. Moreover, the national selectors picking these teams is a better move. The cream of promising talent get a chance to strengthen their case under the selectors' watch.

Faiz Fazal, former Vidarbha captain: Previously, there used to be dominance of a particular team from a zone. Take my example: I've been among the top scorers from my zone in the Ranji Trophy, but across the last eight-nine seasons, I was only picked in three zonal Duleep Trophy games. Central Zone was dominated by UP (Uttar Pradesh). The managers, coaches, and captain were all from that state. With the national selectors' involvement, it's a fairer process, greatly reducing the dominance and bias of a single state. I believe the selectors would have told the coaches and captains about the new players they want to see and those who should be given opportunities. Additionally, this will be good practice for Indian Test cricketers to start the new Test season with red-ball practice. : Previously, there used to be dominance of a particular team from a zone. Take my example: I've been among the top scorers from my zone in the Ranji Trophy, but across the last eight-nine seasons, I was only picked in three zonal Duleep Trophy games. Central Zone was dominated by UP (Uttar Pradesh). The managers, coaches, and captain were all from that state. With the national selectors' involvement, it's a fairer process, greatly reducing the dominance and bias of a single state. I believe the selectors would have told the coaches and captains about the new players they want to see and those who should be given opportunities. Additionally, this will be good practice for Indian Test cricketers to start the new Test season with red-ball practice.

Piyush Chawla, India legspinner: The current format with a number of top India players participating will make the tournament more competitive and attractive. Several new domestic players will be able to learn a lot from experienced Indian players. : The current format with a number of top India players participating will make the tournament more competitive and attractive. Several new domestic players will be able to learn a lot from experienced Indian players.

Will the splitting of the Ranji Trophy foster better competition?

Jaffer: I had tweeted a long time ago that the season should start with red-ball cricket. When I played, the Ranji Trophy matches were held first, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s (SMAT). Before the season, there used to be KSCA and Buchi Babu tournaments, which helped in our pre-season preparation. Additionally, the Irani Trophy and Duleep Trophy matches used to be held at the beginning of the season. This gave players ample practice with the red ball before starting the Ranji Trophy. I think this is a better step and will also protect players against the harsh weather conditions in North India because if a match is cancelled or gets disrupted due to bad weather, it affects the team's qualification.

He, however, isn't convinced with a short break between red-ball and white-ball tournaments and hopes it should be addressed.

Jaffer: There is only a six-day gap between the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy and the start of SMAT. During this time, players have to travel, rest, and then prepare for T20 cricket, which is completely different from first-class cricket. Since performance in SMAT also affects players' IPL auction values and opportunities, I think this gap should have been eight to ten days to allow players to transition smoothly from one format to another. However, this will also test the professional attitude of players and coaches in adapting to this change in a short time.

Returning to red-ball cricket for the final two matches and knockout stages after playing SMAT and VHT will be a new challenge. It may also happen that some teams or players do not maintain their form from the first phase. But that's cricket, and you have to adapt professionally to every situation. Adaptability is the biggest challenge and demand in modern cricket.

Chawla: No team should be deprived by weather, so this is an excellent step. Also, at the senior level, players need to be professional enough to handle such challenges of quick turnaround. This is an exciting and challenging move.

Fazal: When I was playing the Ranji Trophy last year, I also felt that a three-day gap was very difficult not only for fast bowlers but also for batters. Suppose I am a batter scoring a hundred or double hundred on the final day to save or win the match, and then travel the next day, your entire recovery is hampered. It's good that players like Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav raised this issue and Rahul Dravid too supported it.

Having the Ranji Trophy in two phases is also a good decision. However, some teams might complain at the end of the season that their momentum was broken, and after winning the last two matches of the first phase, the break affected their consistency, and they could not win the next two rounds. This is likely to happen. But it is better to take a break and play other formats less affected by the weather than to have matches cancelled or abandoned due to bad weather. It happens in county cricket too, where different rounds of the one-day cup and County Championship matches run together. Therefore, this experiment should be welcomed and let's see how it works in the Indian context.

Is the doing away of the toss in the Under-23 competition a positive move?

Chawla: Additionally, teams will receive batting and bowling points, unlike earlier where only the team taking a lead, winning outright or drawing a game would be awarded points. If these experiments prove successful, there is a possibility of it being implemented in senior cricket. The no-toss rule isn't a novelty, though. It was introduced county cricket was in effect from 2016 to 2019, but was discontinued from the 2020 season.

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach who helmed Delhi to the title in 2017-18, believes it's an experiment worth testing. Former Indian allrounder and Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who was previously in charge of the state Under-23, agrees.

Shukla: This is an attempt to remove the advantage given to the home team, and such efforts should be appreciated. Only after one season of the experiment can players, coaches, and others involved in Under-23 cricket comment on how appropriate this rule is and what benefits or drawbacks it has. Previously, when the impact player rule was introduced, I had said it should be tried out rather than discarded outright.

Now, the impact rule's effects, benefits, and drawbacks are clear. Similarly, the super sub rule was tried, and it was found not suitable for cricket. This rule should also be viewed as an experiment before pointing out its shortcomings. But I also feel that the less interference with cricket, the better it remains. Cricket should be left as it is.