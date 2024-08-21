Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for two County Championship games
The two County Championship games will serve as good prep for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5
India and Tamil Nadu batter B Sai Sudharsan has returned to Surrey for their County Championship matches against Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.
Sudharsan had earlier turned out for Surrey in their previous County Championship match, against Essex at the Kia Oval in June, before making his T20I debut for India in Harare the following month.
The two County Championship games will serve as good prep for Sudharsan ahead of the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur. Sudharsan is part of Team C, which will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. His county stint will end on September 1 after the away game at Trent Bridge.
Sudharsan is not part of the two Tamil Nadu teams that are currently in action in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament in Coimbatore and Salem.
He had also featured twice for Surrey in September 2023, when he won the County Championship Division One title in what was his maiden stint for the team. He continued his rise with Gujarat Titans, emerging as their highest run-getter in IPL 2024, with 527 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.90 and strike rate of 141.28.
Surrey are currently top of the Division One table and are looking to win their third County Championship title in a row.