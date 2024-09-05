Matches (10)
India B vs India A, 1st Match at Bengaluru, Duleep Trophy, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Live
1st Match, Bengaluru, September 05 - 08, 2024, Duleep Trophy
India B FlagIndia B
(23 ov) 61/2
India A FlagIndia A

Day 1 - India A chose to field.

Current RR: 2.65
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 67
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Sarfaraz Khan* 
(rhb)		6510120.006 (5b)6 (5b)
Musheer Khan 
(rhb)		6320018.750 (4b)6 (32b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Khaleel Ahmed 
(lfm)		703214.573270-
Shivam Dube 
(rm)		10202.00500-
MatRunsHSAve
494118301*68.63
7535203*59.44
MatWktsBBIAve
13264/1934.88
22527/5321.50
 Last BatYashasvi Jaiswal 30 (59b) FOW53/2 (21.1 Ov)
2
22nd
4
2
W
21st
20th
4b
4
19th
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:30
Scores: Sudeep Poojar
end of over 232 runs
IND-B: 61/2CRR: 2.65 
Musheer Khan6 (32b)
Sarfaraz Khan6 (5b 1x4)
Shivam Dube 1-0-2-0
Khaleel Ahmed 7-0-32-1
22.6
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.5
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.4
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.3
2
Dube to Musheer Khan, 2 runs
22.2
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.1
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
end of over 226 runs • 1 wicket
IND-B: 59/2CRR: 2.68 
Sarfaraz Khan6 (5b 1x4)
Musheer Khan4 (26b)
Khaleel Ahmed 7-0-32-1
Avesh Khan 7-3-10-1
21.6
4
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, FOUR runs
21.5
2
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, 2 runs
21.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, no run
21.3
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, no run
21.2
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, no run
21.1
W
Khaleel Ahmed to Jaiswal, OUT
Yashasvi Jaiswal c sub (SG Rawat) b Ahmed 30 (59b 6x4 0x6) SR: 50.84
end of over 21Maiden
IND-B: 53/1CRR: 2.52 
Musheer Khan4 (26b)
Yashasvi Jaiswal30 (58b 6x4)
Avesh Khan 7-3-10-1
Khaleel Ahmed 6-0-26-0
20.6
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.5
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.4
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.3
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.2
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.1
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
end of over 208 runs
IND-B: 53/1CRR: 2.65 
Yashasvi Jaiswal30 (58b 6x4)
Musheer Khan4 (20b)
Khaleel Ahmed 6-0-26-0
Avesh Khan 6-2-10-1
19.6
Khaleel Ahmed to Jaiswal, no run
19.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Jaiswal, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TossIndia A, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5,6,7,8 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
India
Tapan Sharma
TV Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Match Referee
India
Daniel Manohar
Language
English
Duleep Trophy News

Shubman Gill credits working on 'defensive game' for Test success

Speaking ahead of the Duleep Trophy opener, he also said that he hasn't "reached his expectations" as a Test player yet

Duleep Trophy first round: Injured Kishan ruled out, Samson named replacement

Prasidh continues to recover from a quadriceps injury

Test hopefuls jostle for limited slots as domestic season kicks off

With India about to embark on a long Test season, a crowded list of fringe players will hope to catch the selectors' eye during the Duleep Trophy

Suryakumar out of first round of Duleep Trophy with injury

He is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a routine assessment

Suryakumar picks up hand injury during Buchi Babu tournament

Whether the injury puts his participation in the Duleep Trophy in doubt or not is not clear at this stage

India B Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
caught3059
AR Easwaran
caught1342
Musheer Khan
not out632
SN Khan
not out65
Extras(b 4, lb 2)
Total61(2 wkts; 23 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Duleep Trophy

Full Table