India B vs India A, 1st Match at Bengaluru, Duleep Trophy, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Match, Bengaluru, September 05 - 08, 2024, Duleep Trophy
Current RR: 2.65
• Min. Ov. Rem: 67
• Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
Last Bat: Yashasvi Jaiswal 30 (59b) • FOW: 53/2 (21.1 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:30Scores: Sudeep Poojar
end of over 232 runs
IND-B: 61/2CRR: 2.65
Musheer Khan6 (32b)
Sarfaraz Khan6 (5b 1x4)
Shivam Dube 1-0-2-0
Khaleel Ahmed 7-0-32-1
22.6
•
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.5
•
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.4
•
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.3
2
Dube to Musheer Khan, 2 runs
22.2
•
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
22.1
•
Dube to Musheer Khan, no run
end of over 226 runs • 1 wicket
IND-B: 59/2CRR: 2.68
Sarfaraz Khan6 (5b 1x4)
Musheer Khan4 (26b)
Khaleel Ahmed 7-0-32-1
Avesh Khan 7-3-10-1
21.6
4
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, FOUR runs
21.5
2
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, 2 runs
21.4
•
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, no run
21.3
•
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, no run
21.2
•
Khaleel Ahmed to Khan, no run
21.1
W
Khaleel Ahmed to Jaiswal, OUT
Yashasvi Jaiswal c sub (SG Rawat) b Ahmed 30 (59b 6x4 0x6) SR: 50.84
end of over 21Maiden
IND-B: 53/1CRR: 2.52
Musheer Khan4 (26b)
Yashasvi Jaiswal30 (58b 6x4)
Avesh Khan 7-3-10-1
Khaleel Ahmed 6-0-26-0
20.6
•
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.5
•
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.4
•
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.3
•
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.2
•
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
20.1
•
Avesh Khan to Musheer Khan, no run
end of over 208 runs
IND-B: 53/1CRR: 2.65
Yashasvi Jaiswal30 (58b 6x4)
Musheer Khan4 (20b)
Khaleel Ahmed 6-0-26-0
Avesh Khan 6-2-10-1
19.6
•
Khaleel Ahmed to Jaiswal, no run
19.5
•
Khaleel Ahmed to Jaiswal, no run
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Toss
|India A, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Shubman Gill credits working on 'defensive game' for Test success
Speaking ahead of the Duleep Trophy opener, he also said that he hasn't "reached his expectations" as a Test player yet
Duleep Trophy first round: Injured Kishan ruled out, Samson named replacement
Prasidh continues to recover from a quadriceps injury
Test hopefuls jostle for limited slots as domestic season kicks off
With India about to embark on a long Test season, a crowded list of fringe players will hope to catch the selectors' eye during the Duleep Trophy
Suryakumar out of first round of Duleep Trophy with injury
He is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a routine assessment
India B Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|30
|59
|caught
|13
|42
|not out
|6
|32
|not out
|6
|5
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 2)
|Total
|61(2 wkts; 23 ovs)
<1 / 2>