Rinku called up for Duleep Trophy as India squad heads for Test camp

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep are leaving the India A team and will be replaced by Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani and Aaqib Khan. Mayank Agarwal will take over the India A captaincy from Gill, while fast bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa will move from India A to India D for the second round.

India B will be without Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Yash Dayal, and their spots will be taken by Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Mantri and Rinku, whose omission from all squads for the first round of the tournament had been viewed as a surprise. Sarfaraz, who is part of India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, will stay with India B for the second round of Duleep Trophy matches that are scheduled to end on September 15, three days before the start of the Chennai Test.

India C are unaffected by the changes, but India D will be without Axar Patel and Tushar Deshpande, who is injured. Kaverappa and Nishant Sindhu will join their squad.

India's Test squad is set to assemble in Chennai on September 12 for a preparatory camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19.

Squads for 2nd round of Duleep Trophy matches

India A: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk), Rinku Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Mantri

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier

India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nishant Sindhu