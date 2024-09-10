Rosemary Mair back as New Zealand name experienced squad for T20 World Cup

New Zealand will be boosted by the return of fast bowler Rosemary Mair for the women's T20 World Cup 2024, after she suffered a back injury during their home series against England in March. Meanwhile, their captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are set to play their ninth T20 World Cup when the competition begins in the UAE in October.

This means the two would have played in every edition of the T20 World Cup.

Mair, who has 18 wickets from 24 T20Is, will bolster a pace attack comprising the experienced Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold, while Bates and Brooke Halliday are also options as fast-bowling allrounders. The spin-bowling department includes Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Fran Jonas and Eden Carson.

It's a largely experienced squad, with wicketkeeper-batter Izzy Gaze the only player not to have played a T20 World Cup before.

New Zealand squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 • ESPNcricinfo

"I'm really pleased with this squad; I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions," New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said. "Soph [Devine] and Suze [Bates] have a huge amount of tournament experience from World Cups to franchise leagues, so we'll certainly be leaning on that knowledge in what's going to be a pretty intense competition.

"Rosemary's had an unfortunate run with injury over the past few months, and she's worked hard to be fit for this tournament. She's proved herself as one of our key pace options and we're excited she's returning."

New Zealand will also tour Australia for three T20Is in the lead-up to the World Cup, with the same squad set to participate in the games on September 19, 22 and 24 in Mackay and Brisbane.

They then play warm-up games against South Africa and England on September 29 and October 1, respectively, before the start of the World Cup proper, where they face India in their first match on October 4. Apart from India, those in New Zealand's group include Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The World Cup will be Devine's last assignment as New Zealand's T20I captain.

New Zealand squad for women's T20 World Cup 2024