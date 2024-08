Sophie Devine will step down as New Zealand's T20I captain at the end of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE but will remain in charge of the ODI side.

Devine, who has led New Zealand in 56 T20Is, will continue to play the format but felt it was the right time to reduce some of her workload and help nurture the next generation of leaders. The next Women's ODI World Cup will take place next year in India.

"I'm very proud to have had the privilege to captain the White Ferns in both formats," Devine said. "With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I've enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times.

"Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders."

"I'm not ready to give up ODI captaincy just yet," she added. "But I won't be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet."

Ben Swayer, the head coach, said: "Soph is the epitome of a fearless leader and we're really grateful for the leadership she brings to this group on and off the field.

"She's one of the most experienced White Ferns ever and her leadership and knowledge of the game has been so valuable as we have introduced several young players into the team over the past two years.

"I know the decision wasn't easy for Soph, but I fully support it and know that she's still going to be a prominent leader in the group."

Devine is currently recovering from a foot injury ahead of New Zealand's three-match T20I series in Australia next month which will provide preparation for the World Cup. New Zealand will name their squad on September 10.