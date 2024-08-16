Devine stays with Perth Scorchers for two more seasons

The New Zealand captain is Scorchers' third-highest run-scorer and has made three centuries for them

Sophie Devine will remain with Perth Scorchers in the WBBL for at least another two seasons after completing a pre-draft signing.

Devine was retained by Scorchers in last season's draft, ahead of Marizanne Kapp, when Melbourne Renegades had attempted to secure the New Zealand captain.

She had another productive campaign with 489 runs at 37.61, including a century against Brisbane Heat, alongside collecting 14 wickets as Scorchers reached the Challenger final where they were beaten by Heat.

"For me, coming back to Perth was a no brainer," Devine said. "I have built such a special connection with the players and staff over the past four seasons, and I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else."

Scorchers have yet to announce a new contract for Mooney but the Australia opener is expected to remain with the club. They have also brought in Mikayla Hinkley from Brisbane Heat during the off-season.

Last season Scorchers also had English trio Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Lauren Winfield-Hill as overseas players. Sciver-Brunt has previously told the BBC she won't be nominating for the tournament this season due to the hectic international schedule.

The WBBL starts seven days after the T20 World Cup is due to finish while England have a tour of South Africa which overlaps with the end of the tournament in late November.